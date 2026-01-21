Ahan Shetty: Dream Of Becoming Actor Started With Border

Ahan Shetty: I fell in love with the Indian Army after I watched Border.

IMAGE: Ahan Shetty in Border 2. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahan Shetty/Instagram

Ahan Shetty expressed his love and admiration for his Border 2 co-star Sunny Deol, describing him as a "father figure" in his life.

"Sunny sir is a father figure for me. When my father (Suniel Shetty) talks about Sunny sir, he calls him Sunny Paa, so you can imagine the respect I hold for him," Ahan said at a promotional event FOR his forthcoming film.

"The border picture is of Sunny sir and me, Varun (Dhawan), and Diljit (Dosanjh) are the supporting pillars. So, for him to accept me the way he has, means a lot. He supported me in a very good way. He pushed me," he added.

Ahan Shetty's memories of the 1997 Border

IMAGE: Ahan Shetty with Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in Border 2. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahan Shetty/Instagram

Ahan recalled his initial memories of Border, saying that he fell in love with the Indian Army and decided to join the fauj after watching the film.

"I was very young when Border was released. I fell in love with the Indian Army after I watched the film. I dreamt of joining the Indian Army But down the line, when I took part in school dramas, I decided to become an actor. I guess I can say that my dream of becoming an actor started with Border," he said.

"During the promotions of Tadap, many asked me if I could be a part of one of my father's films, which film would I like to do. I said Border. Maybe that was a manifestation," Ahan said.

Border 2 is inspired by ttrue events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War, and will release on January 22.

K L Rahul shows supports for brother-in-law Ahan Shetty

IMAGE: Ahan Shetty and K L Rahul. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahan Shetty/Instagram

Cricketer K L Rahul has joined the viral Border 2 trend to highlight his support for his brother-in-law, Ahan Shetty.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rahul shared a video in which he was seen practising on the cricket field with the text, 'Agar Ahan Shetty ne iss video par comment kiya, toh main Border 2 do baar dekhunga (If Ahan Shetty comments on this video, then I will watch Border 2 two times)' written on it.

'Awaaz pahochni chahiye,' wrote Rahul.

The reel grabbed attention, leaving Suniel Shetty, and sister Athiya Shetty commenting in laughing emojis.

Ahan replied to the reel by saying, 'Bhai, do baar nahi, chaar baar dekhna padega! (Brother.. Not twice, have to watch it four times!)'

Key Points

Ahan Shetty looks forward to Border 2, co-starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh.

Ahan feels his co-star Sunny Deol is like a father-figure.

Ahan's brother-in-law K L Rahul is also rooting for him, like the rest of his family, including dad Suniel Shetty and sister Athiya Shetty.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff