Border 2 Review: Overdramatic But Watchable

By DEEPA GAHLOT
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 23, 2026 14:56 IST

Border 2 stands out because it treats soldiers not as killing machines, but as human beings first, observes Deepa Gahlot.

Key Points

  • Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty.
  • It is set in the 1971 War.
  • The film, over three hours, is overlong and overdramatic but still watchable.

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, comes at a time when war films and nationalistic content is trendy. It stands out because it treats soldiers not as killing machines, but as human beings first, with families and friends.

They have hopes and ambitions too, they grieve and even lose faith in God. Perhaps without meaning to do so, the film stands against wars that demands such sacrifice. Star turns by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty makes this overlong, and in places, overdramatic film watchable.

What Border 2 is about

Border 2 is set in the 1971 War, and the bravery and sacrifices of soldiers. It highlights the combined strengths of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

Watch out for the full review in some time!

Border 2 Review Rediff Rating:

