Box Office: Border 2 Is A Superhit

Box Office: Border 2 Is A Superhit

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
January 27, 2026 10:10 IST
January 27, 2026 10:10 IST

Border 2 saw the best opening ever for Bollywood since last year's Chhaava.

Key Points

  • Border 2, released in Republic Day weekend, is a superhit.
  • Border 2 has crossed Rs 190 crore (Rs 1.9 billion) on Day 4.
  • Sunny Deol has another massive hit to his credit.
IMAGE: Sunny Deol in Border 2.

Almost two months after Dhurandhar, Bollywood has another superhit in hand. Border 2 arrived on the Republic Day weekend and made an instant impact. The film has seen growth on a day-to-day basis and in the process ensured that it will be a box office superhit.

 

Border 2 Collection, Day 4

Border 2 saw the best opening ever for Bollywood since last year's Chhaava with an opening day score of Rs of 31.10 crore (Rs 310 million).

It made even more in the weekend, crossing Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million) on Saturday, Rs 50 crore (Rs 50 million) on Sunday and Rs 60 crore (Rs 60 million) on Monday (the Republic Day holiday).

This resulted in the Sunny Deol-led ensemble to cross Rs 190 crore (Rs 1.9 billion) in a matter of first four days itself, which is a huge feat.

Audiences have lapped Anurag Singh's war action drama, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

Despite a running length of close to three-and-a-half hours, there are ample footfalls in theatres evidenced right through which has set the film for a bountiful week ahead.

While the Rs 200 Crore (Rs 2 billion) Club entry would take place today, the next milestone of Rs 300 Crore (Rs 3 billion) Club entry would be done in two weeks flat.

What Border 2 is about

Set around the 1971 War, Border 2 revolves around three friends Hoshiar Singh (Varun Dhawan), Nirmal Singh (Diljit Dosanjh) and Mahendra Rawat (Ahan Shetty), and their commander Fateh Singh (Sunny Deol).

Before going into war, the film establishes the back stories of the main characters, their romances and marriages, with a lot of humour.

Why Border 2 works

Like our review says, Border 2 works when it shows the tragedy of war.

The tanks, grenades, guns and bayonets are out in full force, but the little scenes work, like a man using up rationed cooking oil, to keep a lamp lit outside a temple because it was a promise.

Because the film treats soldiers as human, and concentrates on their emotions as much as their bravery, Border 2 speaks out against war.

Will Border 2 become as big as Gadar 2?

At 68, Sunny Deol remains the box office king.

In 2023, his sequel to his 2001 blockbuster, Gadar 2 was a huge hit, making over Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion). It was among the biggest hits of the year.

Will Border 2 reach the same heights? Let's wait and watch.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
