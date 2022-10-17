Why Are Knives Out For Daniel Craig?

Just how do some of the biggest Hollywood stars spend their weekend?

Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI

Say hello to Daniel Craig who returns as the queer detective Benot Blanc in the latest Knives Out movie, his first film after he retired as James Bond...

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

And his many...

Photograph: Toby Melville/ REUTERS

...Many moods!

Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI

Meanwhile, in London, a selfie was being played out at the premiere of the Netflix film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery during the closing night gala at the BFI London Film Festival.

There's Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Leslie Odom Jr, Ram Bergman, Janelle Monáe, Rian Johnson, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista and Kathryn Hahn.

But wait, someone's face got hidden behind that curtain of red. Is that the former 007 behind Janelle Monáe's cape?

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Meanwhile, across the pond, Julia Roberts looks stunning at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles. Julia was honoured with the Icon Award for her three plus decade long career in Hollywood.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Julia's Ocean's Eleven co-star George Clooney was clearly overshadowed by his gorgeous wife, do-gooder lawyer Amal.

Julia and George reunite in the romcom, Ticket To Paradise.