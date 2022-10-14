Katrina's FIRST Karva Chauth

From celebrating their first Karva Chauth to eagerly waiting for the moon, here's how Bollywood celebrated the festival.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal post a loved-up picture of their first Karva Chauth.

Both look beautifully traditional and, Kat, that blouse is exquisite!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta wears the mangal red and yellow colours for the festival.

'Happy Karva chauth to all of you who celebrate,' she writes. 'May your lives always be filled with love, happiness & togetherness …. Now Can someone pls tell me what happened to the moon in Los Angeles ? I've been waiting & waiting & I still cannot see it.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal ditches the red sari and keeps it simple and chic in a pink lehenga-choli paired with a tie-and-dye dupatta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy, who got married earlier this year, celebrates her first Karva Chauth with husband Suraj Nambiar, in a stunning gold sari from designer Bhupendra Singh's latest collection, Yuvti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Govinda/Instagram

Govinda shares a picture with wife Sunita and writes, 'Respect and never-ending love make the relationship lasts forever. Wishing you all a very Happy Karwa Chauth with my one and only.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Kakkar/Instagram

Neha Kakkar celebrates Karva Chauth with husband Rohanpreet Singh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sargun Mehta/Instagram

Sargun Mehta shares a picture with husband Ravi Dubey and calls him 'Mera Chand'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Drashti Dhami/Instagram

BFFs Drashti Dhami and Sanya Irani celebrate the special occasion together with their respective husbands, Niraj Khemka and Mohit Sehgal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rubina Dilaik/Instagram

Rubina Dilaik, who is currently a contestant in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, looks gorgeous in her velvet outfit as she poses with hubby Abhinav Shukla.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Arya/Instagram

Television actress Shraddha Arya chooses a neon green lehenga set designed by Gopi Vaid for her first Karva Chauth.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Parmar/Instagram

Disha Parmar chooses red for her Karva Chauth celebration with hubby Rahul Vaidya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Puja Banerjee/Instagram

Puja Banerjee chose a red and gold sari to celebrate Karva Chauth.