Katrina's FIRST Karva Chauth

From celebrating their first Karva Chauth to eagerly waiting for the moon, here's how Bollywood celebrated the festival.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal post a loved-up picture of their first Karva Chauth.
Both look beautifully traditional and, Kat, that blouse is exquisite!
Preity Zinta wears the mangal red and yellow colours for the festival.
'Happy Karva chauth to all of you who celebrate,' she writes. 'May your lives always be filled with love, happiness & togetherness …. Now Can someone pls tell me what happened to the moon in Los Angeles ? I've been waiting & waiting & I still cannot see it.'
Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal ditches the red sari and keeps it simple and chic in a pink lehenga-choli paired with a tie-and-dye dupatta.
Mouni Roy, who got married earlier this year, celebrates her first Karva Chauth with husband Suraj Nambiar, in a stunning gold sari from designer Bhupendra Singh's latest collection, Yuvti.
Govinda shares a picture with wife Sunita and writes, 'Respect and never-ending love make the relationship lasts forever. Wishing you all a very Happy Karwa Chauth with my one and only.'
Neha Kakkar celebrates Karva Chauth with husband Rohanpreet Singh.
Sargun Mehta shares a picture with husband Ravi Dubey and calls him 'Mera Chand'.
BFFs Drashti Dhami and Sanya Irani celebrate the special occasion together with their respective husbands, Niraj Khemka and Mohit Sehgal.
Rubina Dilaik, who is currently a contestant in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, looks gorgeous in her velvet outfit as she poses with hubby Abhinav Shukla.
Television actress Shraddha Arya chooses a neon green lehenga set designed by Gopi Vaid for her first Karva Chauth.
Disha Parmar chooses red for her Karva Chauth celebration with hubby Rahul Vaidya.
Puja Banerjee chose a red and gold sari to celebrate Karva Chauth.