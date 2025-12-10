Why Are Katrina, Vicky Sleep Deprived?

Star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have completed four years of marital bliss, celebrating the occasion with a sweet moment.
On Tuesday, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie with Katrina, showing the two posing adorably for the camera.
While Vicky was seen dressed casually, Katrina Kaif looked effortlessly natural in a no-makeup look.
With a special nod to the newest member of their family, their son, Vicky wrote, 'Celebrating today... blissful, grateful and sleep deprived. Happy 4 to us.'
The post offered a rare glimpse of the couple's journey into parenthood, presenting the occasion in a simple, candid frame.
Katrina and Vicky's fourth wedding anniversary comes at a time when the couple has been basking in the joy of becoming parents to their first child, a baby boy, born on November 7 this year.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff