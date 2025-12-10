HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Why Are Katrina, Vicky Sleep Deprived?

Why Are Katrina, Vicky Sleep Deprived?

Source: ANI
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 10, 2025 11:56 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky kaushal/Instagram

Star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have completed four years of marital bliss, celebrating the occasion with a sweet moment.

On Tuesday, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie with Katrina, showing the two posing adorably for the camera.

While Vicky was seen dressed casually, Katrina Kaif looked effortlessly natural in a no-makeup look.

With a special nod to the newest member of their family, their son, Vicky wrote, 'Celebrating today... blissful, grateful and sleep deprived. Happy 4 to us.'

The post offered a rare glimpse of the couple's journey into parenthood, presenting the occasion in a simple, candid frame.

Katrina and Vicky's fourth wedding anniversary comes at a time when the couple has been basking in the joy of becoming parents to their first child, a baby boy, born on November 7 this year.

 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: ANI
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Katrina-Vicky Have A Baby Boy
Katrina-Vicky Have A Baby Boy
Inside Katrina-Vicky's Cozy Home
Inside Katrina-Vicky's Cozy Home
IMAGES: Katrina weds Vicky
IMAGES: Katrina weds Vicky
How Vicky Helps Kat With Her Struggles
How Vicky Helps Kat With Her Struggles
Katrina-Vicky's Love Story: How It Began
Katrina-Vicky's Love Story: How It Began

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

3 killed, 28 injured in sleeper bus-truck collision near Fatehpur0:46

3 killed, 28 injured in sleeper bus-truck collision near...

Salman Khan attends the auction ceremony of the Third Season of ISPL1:28

Salman Khan attends the auction ceremony of the Third...

Sushmita Sen Shares a Fun Moment with the Paps!0:40

Sushmita Sen Shares a Fun Moment with the Paps!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO