How Vicky Helps Kat With Her Struggles

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

In a candid conversation with beauty mogul Huda Kattan on the show In Conversation with Kay Beauty & Huda Kattan, Katrina Kaif opened up about her struggles with self-image and how her husband Vicky Kaushal provides gentle support during her moments of insecurity.

Katrina, who has frequently expressed her commitment to promoting self-acceptance through her beauty brand Kay Beauty, revealed that she often finds herself critiquing her physical appearance, particularly when it comes to weight fluctuations.

'I'll be sitting and talking with my husband or getting ready for an event, and I'll be complaining about something about my physical appearance,' she says.

Kat emphasised the importance of kindness, stating, 'I have to remind myself every single day to apply the same kindness to myself that my cosmetics brand stands for: 'It's Kay to be You'.'

The actor also shared how Vicky's response to her insecurities serves as a grounding reminder while navigating through the insecurities.

'He'll sit there and go, "Aren't you the one who keeps telling everyone it's Kay to be You and it's okay to be you however you are?"' she shares.

'It's that gentle reminder that says, 'Hey, one second. This is what this is about, and this is why I started this brand',' she says.

Since entering the beauty industry in 2019, Katrina has successfully transitioned from a celebrated actress to a thriving entrepreneur.