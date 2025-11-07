HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Katrina-Vicky Have A Baby Boy

Katrina-Vicky Have A Baby Boy

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 07, 2025 11:26 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have becomes parents to a baby boy on November 7.

'Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky,' they posted jointly on social media.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina confirmed her pregnancy news in September, when she posted a picture showing her baby bump. But she stayed away from cameras throughout her pregnancy, with Vicky making solo appearances at public events.

Katrina, 42, and Vicky, 37, wed in December 2021.

