'Mom Was Very Scared Of...'

'When my mom saw my performance in Dhoka, she loved it.'

'She said, "I don't know why I stopped you for so many years. Ab jaa beta, jee le apni zindagi".'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushalii Kumar/Instagram

Khushalii Kumar, the late music mogul Gulshan Kumar's daughter and T-Series CEO Bhushan Kumar's sister, lived lanes away from the spotlight until her big break in 2022 with Dhokha: Round D Corner.

She appeared in several music videos and continued her acting stint with films like Dedh Bhiga Zameen and Starfish.

Khushalii's family connection didn't help her with her acting career initially.

"My brother is like, 'If you convince mom, I don't have any problem.' For him, everything has to come from mom. When he bought his Ferrari, until the time mom said yes, he did not get it. So if mummy says no for anything, he is not okay with it," Khushalii tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com.

Ghudchadi, co-starring Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, and Parth Samthaan, is your fourth film since your debut in 2022. Why do we see you so infrequently on screen?

I had shot Ghudchadi before Dedh Bigha Zameen, but that came first. It all depends on the timings of the films' release.

I'm looking at a good script. The story should excite me.

I will make sure now that I'm seen more often and that I keep getting good projects.

You have done music videos with Parth Samthaan earlier. Does it get easy when you have established chemistry with co-stars?

If you know them from before, that ice-breaking thing is not there. So yes, that bit makes it easier.

But I had met Pratik (Gandhi) on the first day of readings during Dedh Bigha Zameen. So even during readings, you can develop that bond with your co-actor.

Parth and I had got so much of love for our song, Dhoka. Director Binoy Gandhi had seen that song and he really liked our look and chemistry. That's how he thought of getting us in Ghudchadi.

IMAGE: With co-stars Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushalii Kumar/Instagram

What was your first interaction with Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt like?

It was very nice. They are warm, sweet, people.

The best thing is that with the kind of stardom they come, they don't make you feel like that once you are on set.

I remember my first day on set was with everyone -- Dutt sir, Raveena ma'am and Arunaji (Irani). That was our main scene and the shoot went off very well.

Actors often say comedy is a tough genre. How was your experience?

Yes, comedy it is not easy.

But this film has situational comedy and both the script and dialogues were beautifully written. I just had to take care of the timing.

I don't have many scenes with Arunaji or Sanjay sir.

I share more scenes with Raveena ma'am and these are emotional scenes between mother and daughter.

IMAGE: With Director Binoy Gandhi on the sets of Ghudchadi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushalii Kumar/Instagram

This is your typical Hindi commercial entertainer with lots of music and dance. Was it fun to be in this space?

Yeah, it was like a stress-buster.

I did three films, one was a drug overdose and the others were very intense films. This was like a big stress reliever for me.

This film releases your happy hormones.

IMAGE: With co-star Milind Soman in Starfish. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushalii Kumar/Instagram

Despite coming from an influential film family, why did you start your career so late?

I wanted to be an actor since childhood. I used to go with my dad (Gulshan Kumar) on his sets and sit in the crowd and clap.

My first love was always acting.

But after papa passed away, mom was very scared of letting her kids go in front of the camera.

She pushed me to join a fashion institute.

I used to bunk classes and go to Barry John (the Mumbai-based acting institute). I joined a course there secretly. I even changed my name and did not give out my true identity.

My struggle was to convince my mom to let me do films. I used to keep giving her examples of Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and how they are part of the industry.

I used to tell her, 'Why are you so scared? Let me get into it because this is my only dream.'

Eventually, my mom allowed me to do one music video, then two. I used to go to (casting director) Mukesh Chhabra's office for auditions.

Finally, Dhoka fell in place, and that's how it all started.

When my mom saw my performance in Dhoka, she loved it.

She said, 'I don't know why I stopped you for so many years. Ab jaa beta, jee le apni zindagi.' (Laughs)

Now she is the one who looks out for interesting scripts. She sits in the narrations as well.

IMAGE: With Pratik Gandhi and Director Pulkit on the sets of Dedh Bigha Zameen. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushalii Kumar/Instagram

What are the fond memories of your father when you would accompany him on sets?

I have been on the sets of Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin.

Mostly I would go with papa on his set, as he used to shoot for bhajanS and religious movies. Our main thing used to be to spend time with him.

What is your brother Bhushan Kumar like? Is he strict about giving you permission to work?

No, he is like, 'If you convince mom, I don't have any problem.' For him, everything has to come from mom.

When he bought his Ferrari, until the time mom said yes, he did not get it.

So if mummy says no for anything, he is not okay with it.

IMAGE: With co-star Aparshakti Khurrana on the sets of Dhoka: Round D Corner. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushalii Kumar/Instagram

How did you groom yourself when you decided to take up acting?

During my audition for Dhoka, they had made me read a few lines, and really liked my voice. They found the kind of intensity and seriousness in my voice.

I was given a few scenes to enact the next day and my process was started.

I realised that there is no set format for acting. You have to keep learning new things about your craft.

I believe in readings, watching things and discussing the process with my director, co-actors.

IMAGE: With her siblings Bhushan Kumar and Tulsi Kumar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushalii Kumar/Instagram

Speaking of good voice, do you also sing like your sister Tulsi Kumar?

No, not at all! I don't like to sing.

My voice and tone are not in harmony. Singing is far from me. I'm very happy with acting and living different characters.

Even when I try to sing, Tulsi tells me to keep quiet!

Singing is not for me.

How are you healing through the tragic demise of your cousin Tishaa? How's your family coping?

It is not easy when you go through losing your loved ones. It breaks you completely.