Tamannaah Parties With Her Girl Gang

Tamannaah Bhatia had a fun Sunday, when she invited her girlfriends over to party.
Meet her Tamannaah's BFF bunch: Pragya Yadav, Kajal A Kitchlu, Nishka Lulla Mehra, Rasha Thadani, Diana Penty, Leepakshi Ellawadi.
The Stree actor reminds us of her chartbuster song in the film and captions the pictures: 'When aaj ki raat was a Sunday.'
The laughs never end.
And neither do the goofy faces.
The girls take a lot of pictures and post them individually on Instagram.
Lepakshi writes, 'Heres to many more unforgettable nights like "Aaj Ki Raat" filled with laughter, connections, and the kind of magic that only happens when amazing people come together. Cheers to old bonds, new friendships, and everything in between!'
