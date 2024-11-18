News
Tamannaah Parties With Her Girl Gang

Tamannaah Parties With Her Girl Gang

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 18, 2024 17:15 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia had a fun Sunday, when she invited her girlfriends over to party.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Meet her Tamannaah's BFF bunch: Pragya Yadav, Kajal A Kitchlu, Nishka Lulla Mehra, Rasha Thadani, Diana Penty, Leepakshi Ellawadi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

The Stree actor reminds us of her chartbuster song in the film and captions the pictures: 'When aaj ki raat was a Sunday.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

The laughs never end.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

And neither do the goofy faces.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

The girls take a lot of pictures and post them individually on Instagram.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Lepakshi writes, 'Heres to many more unforgettable nights like "Aaj Ki Raat" filled with laughter, connections, and the kind of magic that only happens when amazing people come together. Cheers to old bonds, new friendships, and everything in between!'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
