Pushpa 2 Trailer: Allu Arjun Ups The Ante

Has anyone in recent years played an anti-hero that you want to hate but also can't stop watching, asks Mayur Sanap.

Whether you like Pushpa or not, it is undeniable that Allu Arjun's titular role of a rowdy smuggler is one of the most exciting screen characters put out there in recent years.

The 2021 film spun into box office success and won Arjun a National award. The swag and style that the actor brought to Pushpa became a pop culture phenomenon that gave us a zinger like: 'Pushpa ante flower anukuntiva? Fire! (Did you think Pushpa was a flower? I am the fire!)'

The sequel is here and you can't go in without expectations for Pushpa 2 that marks Arjun's return to his iconic role.

Pushpa 2: The Rule takes forward the story tracing Pushpa's rise into the most influential member of the red sandalwood syndicate.

The first part ended with a cliff-hanger that shows us the beginning of the enmity between Pushpa and Inspector Bhanwar Singh, played by Fahadh Faasil.

While we don't see key plot developments in the trailer, it is expected that much of The Rule will be a cat-and-mouse game between the gangsters and the cops with Arjun and Faasil's showdown at its centre.

Hopefully, Faasil's vengeful villain will have bigger screen time this time around.

The women continue to be incidental to the story as we see a glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna's Srivalli, who is now married to Pushpa.

This romantic sub-plot was the most problematic part of the first film with its glaring misogyny. One hopes the makers have taken the edge off on this front.

There's also a brief glimpse of Sreeleela who takes over from Samantha for a special dance number. Another Oo Antava Maama in the offing? We'll see.

The star of the show is unquestionably Allu Arjun who goes out all guns blazing for the sequel, very evident in the trailer.

His mannerisms, flashy get-up and some well-shot action choreography create an interesting combination of the familiar and the fresh, and there's no doubt that Arjun's performance will be the movie's highlight.

The trailer ends on a high note with a slight tweak to the iconic line: 'Pushpa naam sun ke flower samjhe kya? Fire nahi, Wildfire! (Did you think Pushpa was a flower? I am Wildfire!)'

I can already hear the crowdd hollering to that.

Pushpa 2: The Rule arrives in cinemas on December 5.