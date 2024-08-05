Who's This Actress?

Kareena wraps up her vacation... Priyanka's bloody shoot... Ayushmann shares a memory...
That's Malaika Arora, living it up in shades of 'salty n' blue' in the Maldives.
There have been rumours of Malaika's breakup with Arjun Kapoor but this girl is obviously not crying over split milk.
Meanwhile, Malaika's BFF Kareena Kapoor is wrapping up her vacation time in the UK with this post: 'Chaloji time to work... And that's a wrap to summer 2024 See you soon My Mumbaiiii.'
Pooja Hegde takes in the view in Italy.
Neha Dhupia turns into a water baby in Dubai.
Priyanka Chopra shares an update from Australia: 'Bloody Fun times on #TheBluff Last week of filming! PS: fyi for the unversed about my schedule, I'm on a film set and it's all make up. The 1800s on pirate ships were violent times! Incredible to see how every department on a film crew creates make believe into reality. #magicofthemovies.'
Ayushmann Khurrana shares a throwback from South Africa.
Mini Mathur sends a note from Bhutan, where she's made memories with her family -- husband Kabir Khan, and children Sairah and Vivaan.
'Memories from the land where growth is measured in how happy its people are: Bhutan been on my bucket list & now I'm in awe of this country that stands still in time.. yet thrives, guards & conserves its culture ferociously. There was so much that filled my heart. Here are a few forever memories.
'That's us. In traditional Bhutanese kiras & gho. We never play dress up as a fam but on the last day..we felt like giving thanks to all the positivity Bhutan gave us. Thanks @amankorabhutan for causally leaving these on our beds.'
Sandeepa Dhar says hello from a hot air balloon in Turkiye.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com