The Reason Why Shraddha's Laughing

Aditi shows off her jewellery... Rakul's simple joys of life... Aahana enjoys some Turkish coffee...
'Guess karo kya soch ke hass rahi hoon??' asks Shraddha Kapoor.
Her brother Siddhanth Kapoor answers, 'Vada pao and Stree2 together.'
Like Aditi Rao Hydari's jewellery?
Rakul Singh treats the 'simple joys of life.'
Fatima Sana Shaikh looks cool, and here's why.
Aahana Kumra enjoys coffee in Turkey and writes, 'Ummm... because first Turkish Coffee! And no trip to Istanbul is complete without a trip to the Memhet EFemdi Turkish Coffee and The Grand Bazaar and the Spice Bazaar!'
Saiyami Kher cheers her Special Ops Director Neeraj Pandey for his new film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: 'I was in my 11th and remember watching A Wednesday a film that deeply moved me. I started auditioning for films when I finished college.
'Neeraj Pandey, was always a director I aspired to work with. I was fortunate to collaborate with Neeraj sir and his very special team on Special Ops. Neeraj sir's body of work is a testament to his exceptional skill, and having worked with him and known him for five years, I have immense admiration for both his craft and his character. Neeraj sir is a person of genuine integrity, straightforwardness, and profound passion for his work.'
'I do hope to work with Neeraj sir soon, but until then, I am proudly cheering for him and everyone who have worked so hard on Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Please go watch it in theatres near you!'
Nushrratt Bharucha cheers for the film too and writes: 'The team that does it best! #AuronMeinKahanDumTha A beautiful film that deserves all the love & support! Make sure you catch it in a theatre near you.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com