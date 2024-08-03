News
Rediff.com  » Movies » The Reason Why Shraddha's Laughing

The Reason Why Shraddha's Laughing

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 03, 2024 09:02 IST
Aditi shows off her jewellery... Rakul's simple joys of life... Aahana enjoys some Turkish coffee...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

'Guess karo kya soch ke hass rahi hoon??' asks Shraddha Kapoor.

Her brother Siddhanth Kapoor answers, 'Vada pao and Stree2 together.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Like Aditi Rao Hydari's jewellery?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh treats the 'simple joys of life.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks cool, and here's why.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra enjoys coffee in Turkey and writes, 'Ummm... because first Turkish Coffee! And no trip to Istanbul is complete without a trip to the Memhet EFemdi Turkish Coffee and The Grand Bazaar and the Spice Bazaar!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

Saiyami Kher cheers her Special Ops Director Neeraj Pandey for his new film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: 'I was in my 11th and remember watching A Wednesday a film that deeply moved me. I started auditioning for films when I finished college.

'Neeraj Pandey, was always a director I aspired to work with. I was fortunate to collaborate with Neeraj sir and his very special team on Special Ops. Neeraj sir's body of work is a testament to his exceptional skill, and having worked with him and known him for five years, I have immense admiration for both his craft and his character. Neeraj sir is a person of genuine integrity, straightforwardness, and profound passion for his work.'

'I do hope to work with Neeraj sir soon, but until then, I am proudly cheering for him and everyone who have worked so hard on Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Please go watch it in theatres near you!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharucha cheers for the film too and writes: 'The team that does it best! #AuronMeinKahanDumTha A beautiful film that deserves all the love & support! Make sure you catch it in a theatre near you.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
