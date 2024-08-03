A Peek Into Priyanka's Life

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra shares some pictures from Australia's Gold Coast, where she is filming The Bluff.

Her constant companions, mum Madhu and daughter Malti Marie, accompany her.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Since Priyanka plays a former pirate, who has to protect her family, action plays a big part in the film.

'Partial padding for stunts. Takes forever to get into costume. Sorry, ADs,' says Priyanka.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Malti Marie, meanwhile, keeps herself busy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

'Coming back home after a really hard day at work ,to a home cooked meal by my mom, and on this instant, my girl, Anjula and my team was such a blessing and exactly what I need to recuperate and go and do it again tomorrow, @khushboobajpai06 @tylerwincott15 @oysterlily,' Priyanka writes about Anjula Acharia, the powerhouse behind her Hollywood breakthrough..

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

'Miss Ercell from Cayman, is one of my inspirations for the #thebluff “ God has given me this day to use that will ..I'm exchanging a day of my life for it.. So I shall not forget the price I paid for it."'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Catching up with the Olympics.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com