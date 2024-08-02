News
Why John Abraham Got Angry!

Why John Abraham Got Angry!

By MAYUR SANAP/ HITESH HARISINGHANI/ AFSAR DAYATAR
August 02, 2024 12:47 IST
IMAGE: John Abraham and Sharvari at the trailer launch of Vedaa. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani step up their creative collaboration as they bring forth the new actioner Vedaa.

The film stars Sharvari in the title role, while John returns to his mass action hero avatar.

 

IMAGE: John Abraham, Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee and Nikkhil Advani at the trailer launch of Vedaa. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The team came together to launch the hotly anticipated trailer on August 1, ahead of the film's Independence Day release.

"With due respect to Batla House, Satyameva Jayate and everything we have done, Vedaa is the best work Nikkhil and I have done together. It's outstanding," declares John.

IMAGE: John Abraham and Sharvari at the trailer launch of Vedaa. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The actor shared that he is always honest about his films and believes that no amount of marketing can salvage a bad film.

"I'm proclaiming on stage, Vedaa is a really good film. It'll work. Now how much will it work, I don't know. But it has fantastic actors and Nikkhil as the director. I'm saying this on-record and I'm a half-Parsi, so if something's bad, I say it. I don't care. Vedaa is a very good film," he stresses.

IMAGE: John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee at the trailer launch of Vedaa. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Things got sour when a mediaperson quizzed John about why he has been doing similar kind of cinema. This irked the actor who then called out a reporter for asking a 'bad question'.

WATCH: When John got angry and said, 'Can I call out bad questions and idiots?'

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Sharvari at the trailer launch of Vedaa. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

In a departure from her girl-next-door image as previously seen in Munjya and Maharaj, Sharvari takes the charge of a completely different character in Vedaa.

WATCH: How Sharvari became Vedaa: The actress tells us in this video

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

IMAGE: John Abraham, Abhishek Banerjee and Sharvari at the trailer launch of Vedaa, Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Abhishek Banerjee plays the villain in the film.

The actor revealed that he was initially apprehensive about doing action scenes with John but the touch of "desi raw action" made things interesting for him.

WATCH: Abhishek Banerjee talks about Vedaa's 'unique' action sequences.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

IMAGE: John Abraham and Sharvari at the trailer launch of Vedaa. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Vedaa will battle it out at box office with the Akshay Kumar-fronted Khel Khel Mein and Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 on August 15.

MAYUR SANAP/ HITESH HARISINGHANI/ AFSAR DAYATAR
