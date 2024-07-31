'Shammi Kapoor Wanted To Marry Me But...'

'It was not a love affair, it was much more.'

IMAGE: Mumtaz in Khilona.

As the ever-gorgeous Mumtaz turns 76 on July 31, she takes us down memory lane.

She tells Subhash K Jha, "Rajesh Khanna never fuelled the rivalry or spoke a word against Sharmilaji. But he would get upset when I signed films with other heroes like Dharmendraji or Devsaab. But he worked with other heroines, I never sulked. He thought he owned me."

So many years have passed since you enthralled us with your songs, dances and vivacious performances. Yet, you remain a true blue diva.

I get so much love from everyone within and outside the film industry to this day. I am blessed.

I don't deserve this kind of adulation.

I guess I must have done something right for people to love me even after so many years.

I left the film industry 40 years ago. For people to still remember me is a miracle.

IMAGE: Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz in Aap Ki Kasam.

You favourite co-star Rajesh Khanna was such a huge star. Why do you think he lost his stardom?

We stars are what we are because of your love. Without your love, we are nothing.

It wasn't entirely Rajesh Khanna's fault. I remember when he was known as the phenomenon.

My bungalow was very close to his.

I have seen big-name producers and directors behaving like his chamchas.

His girlfriend Anju Mahendroo would play host all night. She would serve food and drinks till 3 am.

I have seen the same night-long sessions in Shammi Kapoor's home.

He used to spend a fortune on entertaining guests.

IMAGE: Mumtaz in Brahmachari.

Why did Shammi Kapoor need to do this?

I think Shammi Kapoor let himself go and decided to live life the way he wanted to. But to his credit, when he came on set, he worked hard.

The same goes for Rajesh Khanna.

Sanjay Bhansali is such a huge film-maker but he maintains his distance from everyone. He does his work, treats his actors with respect and goes home.

You are paying the actors, why do you need to do their chamchagiri?

Do you know who my favourite artiste was? Mohammad Rafi (who ironically died on Mumtaz's birthday). Do you know why?

Why?

Because he was so disciplined, humble and God-fearing.

I loved attending his song recordings. I was very child-like, I still am.

I would tease him, by screaming, 'Rafisaab, I love you.'

He would turn towards me, then turn away blushing.

IMAGE: Mumtaz and Rajesh Khanna in Aap Ki Kasam.

Sharmila Tagore and you did the maximum number of films with Rajesh Khanna. Was there any rivalry between the two of you?

Not at all. I respect her a lot.

She is far more educated and sophisticated than me.

I started working from the age of eight, so I learnt everything on the job.

Whether it is Sharmila or any other heroine, I never had time to interact with them.

I didn't get time to attend my own film premiers.

We had different audiences.

But yes, I did more films with Kaka (Rajesh Khanna) than Sharmilaji.

It was God's blessing that not one film of mine with Kaka flopped. Sharmilaji had flops with him.

Rajesh Khanna never fuelled the rivalry or spoke a word against Sharmilaji.

But he would get upset when I signed films with other heroes like Dharmendraji or Devsaab.

But he worked with other heroines, I never sulked.

He thought he owned me. But never mind, it meant that he cared for me.

IMAGE: Child artists Mumtaz and Aruna Irani in a film scene.

You started as child artiste.

Yes. I did four films as a child -- Sone Ki Chidiya, Stree, Talaq and Mujhe Jeene Do.

I never worked as a junior artiste. I don't know who makes up such stories about me.

Your journey from supporting roles to female superstar is exemplary.

It took a lot of hard work and discipline.

I had the looks, for which I thank my parents.

If you are good looking and you work hard, plus, if you can dance, nothing can stop you from attaining success.

IMAGE: Mumtaz and Dilip Kumar in Ram Aur Shyam.

Does luck count?

I don't believe in luck. My advice to those who want to make something of their lives is never give up.

I started at eight and never gave up.

As a heroine, my first film was Faulad with Dara Singhji.

Dilip Kumarsaab played a big hand in my stardom. If he hadn't worked with me in Ram Aur Shyam, I wouldn't have been able to become a heroine.

Mehmoodsaab took portions of my film to show to Dilipsaab.

I was nothing in comparison with Dilipsaab and when he said yes to working with me, the industry woke up.

Offers started pouring in.

I even got Ramesh Sippy's Seeta Aur Geeta, which I didn't do because we couldn't agree on the price.

What was it like working with Dilip Kumar?

Working in Ram Aur Shyam was such a pleasure. Both Dilipsaab and Sairaji (Banu) treated me with so much care. Sairaji was so warm during the shooting.

The first scene required me to hit Dilipsaab. I was petrified.

He said. 'Why won't you hit me? Hit me hard.'

I will never forget the kindness of people like Prithviraj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Mehmoodsaab, Sunil Duttsaab... we lost them so early.

IMAGE: Shammi Kapoor and Mumtaz in Brahmachari,

Is it true that Shammi Kapoor wanted to marry you?

Yes. But he wanted me to give up my career when I was just 17.

I don't think anyone can give me the same amount of love that he showered on me.

I never forgot him.

Even today when his name is mentioned, tears well up in my eyes.

It was not a love affair, it was much more.

We loved each other deeply. Unfortunately, womenfolk in the Kapoor family did not work during those days.

He had to respect his family's wishes, I had to respect my career.

So you gave up love for your career?

What else could I do? I had a family to support.

I was being paid Rs 8 lakh even as a struggler.

I was the highest paid actress of my time.

As a child, when my mother asked whom I wanted to marry when I grow up, I'd say I wanted to marry the son of the Shah-en-Shah Of Iran.

I wanted only the best in life.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumtaz/Instagram

Why haven't you written your autobiography as yet?

I have received offers and big money to write my story. I will do it when I am ready.

Even when I make a comeback to acting, it would have to be something worthy of me.

I watch the films that are being made these days. They've nothing to offer me.

Why should I play the mother or the bhabhi? I have always done what I wanted in life.

My husband treats me like a queen. He has spoilt me.