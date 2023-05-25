Who's Sonakshi Pouncing On?

Manushi wines and dines in Monaco... Amyra's day out with Akshay... Kunal makes 40 look good...
'Issey kehte hai Dahaadna,' Sonakshi Sinhaeducates us, as she promotes her Web series Dahaad, currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Deepika Padukone wants a tan.
Tara Sutaria goes biking.
Esha Gupta takes a walk in Cannes.
She is certainly on fashion alert.
Manushi Chhillar wines and dines in Monaco.
Amyra Dastur seems to enjoy promoting her song Kya Loge Tum with Akshay Kumar.
'Happy Birthday to me. Now let's make 40 look good,' says Kunal Kemmu.
Karisma Kapoor gets 'Be.You.tiful.'