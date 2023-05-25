News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Who's Sonakshi Pouncing On?

Who's Sonakshi Pouncing On?

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 25, 2023 13:39 IST
Manushi wines and dines in Monaco... Amyra's day out with Akshay... Kunal makes 40 look good...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

'Issey kehte hai Dahaadna,' Sonakshi Sinhaeducates us, as she promotes her Web series Dahaad, currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone wants a tan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria goes biking.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta takes a walk in Cannes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

She is certainly on fashion alert.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar wines and dines in Monaco.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur seems to enjoy promoting her song Kya Loge Tum with Akshay Kumar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

'Happy Birthday to me. Now let's make 40 look good,' says Kunal Kemmu.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor gets 'Be.You.tiful.'

