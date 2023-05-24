News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Citadel: No Sex Scenes Between Varun-Samantha

Citadel: No Sex Scenes Between Varun-Samantha

By SUBHASH K JHA
May 24, 2023 14:41 IST
Photograph: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

The brouhaha over the supposed intimate scenes between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dawan in Raj-DK's Citadel seems to be a case of much ado about nothing.

A source close to the project wonders what the fuss is about.

"Where are these reports of onscreen intimacy between Samantha and Varun coming from?" the source asks Subhash K Jha.

 

"Just because Priyanka Chopra and her co-star (Richard Madden) had love-making scenes in the international Citadel? But the Indian Citadel is completely different from its international counterpart.

"Sam is not playing Priyanka's character, so why would Sam mimic Priyanka's behaviour?"

SUBHASH K JHA
