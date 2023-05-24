Citadel: No Sex Scenes Between Varun-Samantha

Photograph: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

The brouhaha over the supposed intimate scenes between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dawan in Raj-DK's Citadel seems to be a case of much ado about nothing.

A source close to the project wonders what the fuss is about.

"Where are these reports of onscreen intimacy between Samantha and Varun coming from?" the source asks Subhash K Jha.

"Just because Priyanka Chopra and her co-star (Richard Madden) had love-making scenes in the international Citadel? But the Indian Citadel is completely different from its international counterpart.

"Sam is not playing Priyanka's character, so why would Sam mimic Priyanka's behaviour?"