News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Who's Shriya Blowing A Kiss To?

Who's Shriya Blowing A Kiss To?

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 29, 2024 14:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The closing ceremony of the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) saw a lot of glamour as stars headed to the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee indoor stadium in Goa and made it a night to remember.

Photograph: Kind courtesy PIB/Instagram

Can the paps let Shriya Saran go by without her mandatory flying kiss pose? And the actor always obliges!

Shriya also performed at the closing ceremony.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy PIB/Instagram

'What film festivals means to me is celebration,' says Rashmika Mandanna.

'It's where all of us celebrate our films. Films we shoot for over one, two, three or four years together, and finally we get to celebrate the films. And I'm grateful for it.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy PIB/Instagram

Bandish Bandits actors Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Choudhary gave everyone an exclusive preview into their show, as the second season arrives on December 13.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy PIB/Instagram

Vikrant Massey is honoured with the Personality Of The Year award.

'I always try to work responsibly. Whether it is 12th Fail, Sector 36 or The Sabarmati Report, there is always an effort to entertain people while also being part of responsible cinema,' he says.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy PIB/Instagram

This is Rupali Ganguly's first time as a jury member for Web series.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy PIB/Instagram

Nivetha Thomas.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy PIB/Instagram

Jaya Prada.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy PIB/Instagram

Amaal Malik performed at IFFI for the first time.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy PIB/Instagram

Manoj Joshi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy PIB/Instagram

Australian Director Phillip Noyce is honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

A look at the winners:

Golden Peacock Award (Best Film):Toxic (in Lithuanian)
Best Actress: Vesta Matuliyte and Iva Rupeikaite for Toxic
Best Actor: Clement Faveau for Holy Cow
Best Director: Bogdan Muresanu for the Romanian tragic comedy The New Year That Never Came
Special Jury Award: Louise Courvoisier for Holy Cow
Special Mention: Best Actor Male: Adam Besa for Who Do I Belong To
Best Web Series: Lampan in Marathi
Best Debut for Feature film Director: Sarah Friedland for Familiar Touch.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
'I Am Not Bad On The Eyes'
'I Am Not Bad On The Eyes'
'I'm Not Shah Rukh Khan Yet'
'I'm Not Shah Rukh Khan Yet'
'Not Comfortable Wearing A Bikini'
'Not Comfortable Wearing A Bikini'
Mahayuti meet cancelled, Shinde off to native village
Mahayuti meet cancelled, Shinde off to native village
SC stays court proceedings, survey of Sambhal mosque
SC stays court proceedings, survey of Sambhal mosque
Awkward Bumrah is 'The Terminator'
Awkward Bumrah is 'The Terminator'
'Sangeet Manapmaan Is As Big As It Gets'
'Sangeet Manapmaan Is As Big As It Gets'
More like this
Rashmika's Heart Is 'Happy Happy'!
Rashmika's Heart Is 'Happy Happy'!
When Keerthy Suresh Will Marry
When Keerthy Suresh Will Marry

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances