'I'm Not Comfortable With Wearing A Bikini'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tia Bapai/Instagram

Known for her striking voice as well as acting talent, Tia Bajpai is making waves with her latest single, Jugni, which has millions of views on YouTube.

But Tia's journey has not been a walk in the park.

She has faced her share of challenges, including the harsh realities of an industry often overshadowed by nepotism.

"While it's wrong to blame insiders for their family background, there's no doubt that being an insider has tremendous advantages compared to being someone who's not," Tia tells Rediff.com Contributor Mohnish Singh.

Jugni has been received really well.

As an artist, when your work is loved and appreciated by one and all, it truly feels heartwarming.

A lot of hard work has gone into making this track, and I couldn't have asked for more.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tia Bapai

How did the song come into being?

Music and art is usually a reflection of who we are and what we feel around us.

I rely a lot on my sensibilities when it comes to creating music for my audience and that's how the lyrics happened.

It took me a long time to finalise the lyrics and after that, the collaboration with Arian Romal, who has composed the music for the song, happened.

No venture is possible without a successful collaboration and I am fortunate that my team had the same vision regarding the song.

Watch: Tia Bajpai sings Jugni

Video: Kind courtesy Tia Bapai

IMAGE: Tia Bajpai on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

You first rose to fame as a contestant on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2005. How do you think reality shows have changed over the years? Are they still real?

Well, I am not sure about the 'reality' part of it. A lot of things have already been said and written about it.

What I can truly say is that a music reality show doesn't guarantee you success.

Yes, you will get that initial boost in your career; your Reels and YouTube channel may start going viral. But what after that?

I feel that in today's times, a lot of artists lack the recall value, which wasn't the case back in the '90s or even 2000s.

My motive behind every song is to always create that recall value which will prompt my audience to engage with my tracks again and again.

Sometimes, the results happen the way I want and sometimes it doesn't. But then that's part and parcel of the industry. You can't take success or failure seriously.

It's important to focus and move on quickly.

If given a chance, would you like to be a judge on a singing reality show?

It would be an honour.

If there is any reality show and the makers feel that I would do justice as a judge and add value to their show, why not?

Judging young and raw talent and preparing them for the industry would be my little way of giving it back to my industry and the arts community.

IMAGE: Tia Bajpai and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in Haunted-3D.

From Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, you transitioned into acting, starting with the popular ZEE TV show Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann. What inspired you to take that leap from being a singer to becoming an actress?

There was not a particular moment that made me do that.

As an artist, right from my childhood, I have been inclined towards both music and acting.

I have trained myself for both.

So, if I am confident enough to do a decent job in both, why not?

You starred in the film, Haunted-3D.

Yes, there were multiple rounds of auditions, look tests and everything involved in the usual casting process.

What worked for me was that I kept my expectations minimalistic.

I was entrusted with a lot of faith by my director and was told that the role was tailor-made for me. So I had to do a decent job to keep up with that faith.

I am happy it worked out the way I wanted.

IMAGE: Tia Bajpai in 1920: Evil Returns.

After Haunted-3D and 1920: Evil Returns, you've been selective with your projects and have remained relatively away from the limelight. What factors contributed to that decision?

If you see my work portfolio, it has always been about quality ahead of quantity.

I don't want to be remembered for hundreds of songs and movies, the majority of which don't have a recall value among the audience.

I would rather have a lot less in terms of numbers but the quality should be such that in terms of sheer impact, it is equivalent to the work of a lot of people who are ahead of me.

I need complete satisfaction before saying yes to anything.

God has put me in a position to choose, so I am not in any rush.

You were offered Housefull 2. What led you to reject that film?

Yes, I was offered one of the films of the Housefull franchise and was happy that it came my way.

But I wasn't comfortable with the idea of wearing a bikini. It was beyond my comfort zone and I will never go against my comfort zone to that extent in terms of outfits.

So, it didn't work out and I refused the film.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tia Bapai/Instagram

When you look back at your journey, were there moments when you felt your lack of industry connections hindered your opportunities?

Absolutely. I am a self-made person and whatever I have been able to do for myself professionally, it is a direct result of my hard work.

No one has set things up for me on a platter.

Connections certainly help if you are someone who's born in the film industry.

But then, I had two options: Either crib about the fact that I wasn't an insider in the industry or do my best with whatever I have. I chose the latter.

We can't control where we are born, right?

While it's wrong to blame insiders for their family background, there's no doubt that being an insider has tremendous advantages compared to being someone who's not.

Being from a film family helps in getting the initial bit of work. Also, you get multiple opportunities even if you fail, while an outsider won't.

But then, let's face it, that's how it has always been and that's how it will be.

I am not someone who will blame nepotism.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tia Bapai/Instagram

What kind of roles or projects would excite you most?

Like I said, I don't believe in limiting myself to a certain type, be it with acting or music. Whatever it is, it has to challenge me as an artist.

The joy of doing something right after you previously felt that you can't do it is the best feeling for an artist.