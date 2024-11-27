'I Am Not Bad On The Eyes'

'People think that because there are so many OTT platforms, roles should just fall into your lap.'

IMAGE: RJ Malishka posts a picture from Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malishka/Instagram

"Through Rediff.com, I'd like to ask casting directors and directors for work," RJ Malishka announces as she gets ready to spread her wings as an actor.

The RJ enjoyed playing Sarojini Naidu in the Web series Freedom At Night, and wants to act a lot more.

"In 2017, I remember with much trepidation calling my friend at Yash Raj and saying to her, 'I'm an actor. I want to act'," RJ Malishka tells Patcy N/Rediff.com.

IMAGE: Malishka, Vidya Balan and Neha Dhupia in Tumhari Sulu.

You have done bit roles in Tumhari Sulu and the OTT show XXX. Are you interested in acting?

I have always been an actor.

In fact, I trained for it with various groups in Mumbai. I was also a part of IPTA's theatre group. I have done shows at Prithvi.

I have done a play with Mahabanoo (Mody Kotwal), and been a part of Vagina Monologues, as a guest.

So it's not entirely new for me to be an actor.

The only thing is in 2017, I was able to say that I'm an actor and that I want to do this.

I thought she would laugh at me. But she had expected it.

I learned a great lesson about how we stand in our own way.

I had a barrier in my own head that I am this person, I do interviews and entertain the city with my voice.

I always knew I'm a performer but finally said it aloud in 2017, that I wanted to act.

So that year, I did Tumhari Sulu.

But people said that I played myself because I play a radio jockey. And I was like, no, she's different. Why aren't you noticing this?

Reality shows are easier because I have this presence on the radio every single morning and that's a big deal. You're in everyone's ears.

I did a lot of reality shows, like Entertainment Ki Raat, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Then I did a short film called Parde Mein Rehne Do for which I won a couple of awards.

I love the fact that I got such a wonderful role in Freedom At Midnight.

So much responsibility was placed on my shoulders!

It's not just any period drama; it's a part of your history.

I definitely want to act more. Yes, I am an actor.

Are you approaching casting directors for work?

I did, after Parde Mein Rehne Do. I've got my fingers crossed about Freedom At Midnight to see where it goes.

Through Rediff.com, I'd like to ask casting directors and directors for work.

IMAGES: Malishka admires herself on the Freedom At Midnight poster. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malishka/Instagram

Is it difficult to get roles?

Yes. I have not done as many auditions as I should have.

All the auditions that I did, I got selected. So that's all the four things where you see me on screen.

With so many OTT platforms coming up, aren't you getting more offers?

People think that because there are so many OTT platforms, roles should just fall into your lap. That's not true at all.

There are times when certain shows or films don't do well, and they get pulled out.

So just because there are so many channels does not a guarantee that many people will get work.

Let's also face the fact that people come in droves into the city to become an actor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malishka/Instagram

How has social media helped your career?

When I was doing radio, I would always tell my listeners that I wish you could see what was going on in the studio right now.

I wish there was a TV to capture the madness in the studios because the film stars would be there.

Eventually, we gave you a more sanitised cut of it.

But if you could just see what was happening in the background, I've had some crazy interviews with stars.

We made them do crazy things and they had a great time.

Social media gave eyes to a medium that should have always perhaps had eyes.

It gives you new ways of channeling your creativity and brings new opportunities.

I feel you have a chance to change the world.

You can refute what is untrue.

You can stand for something.

In fact, in 2017, I made a song on potholes (in Mumbai) for the radio for the first time (Mumbai Tula BMC Var Bharosa Nai Kai). We made a video and that blew out of proportion.

People resonated with that.

You can take a very serious issue and coat it with humour because that always works.

It brought me an audience I never had before, not just in my city but everyone -- from film stars to the common man. It took me all over the world.

I remember when I went to IIFA that year -- I was hosting the green carpet -- people from America were calling out my name.

Social media did all that. It gave us a face and a challenge to think better.

Social media brought you to the forefront. Would you prefer that or was the anonymity better?

Anonymity was the mainstay of radio and it was great.

There was a time when mystery worked but it's not relevant anymore.

For example, in Freedom At Midnight you will see a lot of radio because that was the only means of communication at that point, apart from letters.

Today, you have many more advanced ways of being in touch with people. Just to be a voice is so whimsical.

I am not bad on the eyes.

Radio allowed me the ability to talk in-depth about stuff because you are not worried about how you look or who is looking at you.

It allowed me to think better in my zone and be able to talk.

Now, I hope to translate that on video.

Where are you heading career wise?

Upwards and onwards is what I want to say.

I have always had this thing, since childhood, that don't put me in a box, don't tell me to do this or that. That paid off.

But to be able to say, I want to do this or that, and to be able to follow through is the important thing.

I wanted to do a bit of everything.

But if you ask me, what do I want to do in the future, I would definitely love to do more acting projects.

Which actor has the best voice in the industry?