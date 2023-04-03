Who's Kumar Sanu Singing With?

IMAGE: Shannon K with her father Kumar Sanu. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shannon K/Instagram

Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K will make her Bollywood debut with the road movie, Chal Zindagi.

Shannon lives in Los Angeles and has always wanted to work in Hindi films.

Besides acting, she will also sing two songs in the film, featuring her famous father.

Television actor Vivek Dahiya (Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, Kavach: Kaali Shaktiyon Se and Qayamat Ki Raat) makes his Bollywood debut with Chal Zindagi.

The film revolves around four protagonists, who start their journeys from different cities on Harley Davidson bikes. The strangers meet during their adventurous journey and decide to ride together to Leh.

"While being busy in my singing career in America, I always dreamt of working in a Bollywood movie," Shannon tells Subhash K Jha. "I am happy that my dream is coming true with Chal Zindagi. It's a bonus that I got to sing two songs with my Papa, Kumar Sanu."