Who's Alia Kissing?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt can't get over the 'most beautiful wedding' she recently attended as a bridesmaid, and she adds to the many pictures already floating on social media.

The actor attended her childhood friend Tanya Saha Gupta's wedding to David Angelov in Spain.

Sharing pictures, Alia writes, 'There's nothing softer, stronger or more sparkly than a group of girls watching their best friend marry the love of her life @tanya.sg @d_angelov The most beautiful wedding, the most beautiful bride -- and hearts fuller than we knew possible. Some places just feel like home -- ours is wherever we are together.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia seen here with Akansha Ranjan, Meghna Goyal, Kripa Mehta, Devika Advani Thangkhiew Jain, Disha Khatwani and Rhea Chatterjee.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

For a pre-wedding event, Alia wore a white embellished bralette, blazer, and a cream skirt. A pearl choker and sunglasses completed her look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Selfie time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Later, she changed into a colourful lehenga with a mirror-work blouse, a bandanna and sunglasses. Very boho, Alia!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia with the bride, Tanya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Say cheese!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Can you pout like Alia?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Like their look?

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff