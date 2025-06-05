Who's Alia Kissing?

Alia Bhatt can't get over the 'most beautiful wedding' she recently attended as a bridesmaid, and she adds to the many pictures already floating on social media.
The actor attended her childhood friend Tanya Saha Gupta's wedding to David Angelov in Spain.
Sharing pictures, Alia writes, 'There's nothing softer, stronger or more sparkly than a group of girls watching their best friend marry the love of her life @tanya.sg @d_angelov The most beautiful wedding, the most beautiful bride -- and hearts fuller than we knew possible. Some places just feel like home -- ours is wherever we are together.'
Alia seen here with Akansha Ranjan, Meghna Goyal, Kripa Mehta, Devika Advani Thangkhiew Jain, Disha Khatwani and Rhea Chatterjee.
For a pre-wedding event, Alia wore a white embellished bralette, blazer, and a cream skirt. A pearl choker and sunglasses completed her look.
Selfie time.
Later, she changed into a colourful lehenga with a mirror-work blouse, a bandanna and sunglasses. Very boho, Alia!
Alia with the bride, Tanya.
Say cheese!
Can you pout like Alia?
Like their look?
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff