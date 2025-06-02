Whose Wedding Is Alia Bhatt Attending?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meghna Goel/Instagram

After completing her duties at Cannes, Alia Bhatt jetted off to Costa Brava in Spain to attend a wedding.

Social media has a lot of pictures of Alia playing a bridesmaid, and it's got everyone wondering just whose wedding it was.

Well, it's Alia's BFF Tanya Saha Gupta's wedding to David Angelov.

Alia describes it as the 'the most beautiful wedding ever'.

The actor, the bride and the other bridesmaids looked beautiful in the destination wedding overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.

Who's Tanya Saha Gupta?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meghna Goel/Instagram

Tanya is a fashion entrepreneur and former investment banker.

To celebrate International Woman's Day, Tanya was invited to speak at the British House of Commons, the UK parliament, on the panel, Empowered Voices: Inspiration Journeys of Women Shaping Careers and Businesses.

Where's Costa Brava?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Saha Gupta/Instagram

Costa Brava is in Catalonia, northeastern Spain.

It is home to some of the most beautiful beaches and coves in Spain.

According to Lonely Planet, 'For centuries, the coast has been a source of creativity for artists like Salvador Dalí who drew inspiration from the many surreal rock formations in the rugged Cap de Creus Natural Park and mid-century filmmakers who sought out the scenic backdrops of Tossa de Mar.'

On the work front

After her quick break, Alia will return to Mumbai to start shooting for Yash Raj Films' spy thriller Alpha, co-starring Sharvari.

Later, she will start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, co-starring husband Ranbir Kapoor and her Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal.