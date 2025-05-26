10 Best Looks From Cannes 2025. VOTE!

While Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor marked their debuts at Cannes 2025, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a return and made her presence felt the way only she can.

Namrata Thakker looks at celebs, and their best looks at the film festival this year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in custom Gaurav Gupta gown, an abstract rendition of the cosmos in bursts of silver, gold, charcoal black and micro glass crystals.

She completes her look with a handwoven Banarasi brocade cape, statement red lips and a chic side parted hairdo.

Like Aishwarya's look? Vote!

Photograph: Kind courtesy L'Oréal Paris Official/Instagram

Alia Bhatt makes her Cannes debut in a beautiful floral off-shoulder gown designed by Schiaparelli. It's chic, classy and at the same time, exudes vintage vibes.

Like Alia's look? Vote!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

Nitanshi Goel definitely got the memo right and makes a striking debut at Cannes in a sculpted black corseted gown with a dramatic cage skirt featuring intricate Kasab embroidery.

Like Nitanshi's look? Vote!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Despite suffering a wardrobe malfunction, Urvashi Rautela makes a pretty picture in this voluminous black gown. She adds a touch of colour by carrying a pink clutch.

Like Urvashi's look? Vote!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tarun Tahiliani/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor pays a fitting tribute to her late mother Sridevi in a custom Tarun Tahiliani creation featuring a blush pink lehenga with a long train, matching corset style blouse, a dupatta and loads of pearls and diamonds.

Like Janhvi's look? Vote!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nicole and Felicia/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez is a vision in this red couture ensemble which is all about grace, elegance and a bit of oomph.

Like Jacqueline's look? Vote!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari returns to Cannes and doesn't disappoint with her style choices.

She looks gorgeous in a hand-embroidered embellished ombré gown designed by Rahul Mishra.

Like Aditi's look? Vote!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishal Jethwa/Instagram

Vishal Jethwa makes his Cannes debut memorable in a powerful three-piece black with dramatic shoulder pads in gold and golden bird brooches.

Like Vishal's look? Vote!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Regal and rooted in craft, Karan Johar looks suave in his tailored cropped sherwani, paired with a ruffled shirt and woven jacquard collar designed by Manish Malhotra.

Like Karan's look? Vote!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nish Hair/Instagram

Actress-turned-entrepreneur Parul Gulati makes her Cannes debut in a strapless dress made out of hair, promoting her brand, Nish Hair, in the most innovative way.

Like Parul's look? Vote!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff