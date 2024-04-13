News
Rediff.com  » Movies » What Are Wamiqa, Tripti, Sunidhi Watching?

What Are Wamiqa, Tripti, Sunidhi Watching?

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 13, 2024 11:16 IST
Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, is getting rave reviews and so, one screening was obviously not enough.

Many more film folk queued up to watch the touching biopic on the late Punjab singer.

 

Kartik Aaryan starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal.

 

Tripti Dimri, who starred in Laila Majnu directed by Imtiaz's brother Sajid Ali.

 

Wamiqa Gabbi.

 

Sunidhi Chauhan.

 

Nikita Dutta.

 

Saumya Tandon of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain! fame.

 

Vidya Malvade.

 

Sanjana Sanghi.

 

A R Rahman composed the music for the film.

 

Imtiaz Ali.

 

Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh join the team.

 

Maniesh Paul.

 

Vineet Kumar Singh.

 

Ishika Mohan and Vikramaditya Motwane.

 

Anubhav Sinha.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

