Tara-Tiger Promote Heropanti 2

Please click on the images for glimpses of the stars Pradeep Bandekar spotted over the weekend.

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff look like a million bucks at the song launch of Miss Hairan from their film, Heropanti 2.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Director Ahmed Khan puts on a Simba face!

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur and Shahid Kapoor take their film Jersey on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Its release has been pushed back another week.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha and her elder brother Luv Sinha at the House of Creativity, where she held an exhibition of her art work.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt spotted in Juhu, north west Mumbai.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh at Mumbai's VIP Kalina airport.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty steps out for a lunch date with...

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sister Shamita Shetty.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Mum Sunanda Shetty was also there.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Shama Sikander keeps her curls close.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Like Palak Tiwari's red top?

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari, outside her gym.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Rani Mukerji visits Anil Kapoor at his home.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Anil Kapoor rocks the all black look at Mumbai airport.

Mouni Roy is also at the airport.

IMAGE: Sanjay Dutt waves to the photographers.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar