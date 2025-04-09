HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Which Bollywood Superstar Is This?

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 09, 2025 13:05 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Folks, that is Akshay Kumar, promoting his new film, Kesari 2.

No, he does not play a Kathakali dancer in the film.

A courtroom drama around the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh tragedy, Akshay plays lawyer C Sankaran Nair, who takes on the British Raj.

 

'This is not a costume. It's a symbol -- of tradition, of resistance, of truth, of my nation. C Sankaran Nair didn't fight with a weapon. He fought the British Empire with the law -- and with fire in his soul,' Akshay captions this image.

'This 18th APRIL, we bring you the court trial they never taught in textbooks.'

Kesari 2 also stars R Madhavan, Ananya Panday and Regena Cassandrra.

Akshay has already confirmed a Kesari 3, which will focus on General Hari Singh Nalwa, the commander-in-chief of the Sikh Khalsa Fauj.

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh releases on April 18.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
