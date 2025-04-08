Triptii, Rashmika, Kriti Party Together

Film folk didn't hold back from a midweek party, as one of Bollywood's most successful production houses turned 20.

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films threw a big bash and the gorgeous ladies showed up in their best looks.

Triptii Dimri looked radiant on the red carpet but unfortunately, her outfit failed to impress netizens.

Rising star Wamiqa Gabbi will be seen in Maddock's forthcoming film Bhool Chuk Maaf.

Rashmika Mandanna has given Maddock one of its biggest hits Chhaava. She will be seen in the horror comedy Thama next, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film will be directed by Munjya Director Aditya Sarpotdar.

Mrunal Thakur.

Vaani Kapoor.

Manushi Chhillar will be seen next in Tehran, opposite John Abraham.

Nimrat Kaur has worked in quite a few Maddock films: Dasvi, Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, SkyForce.

Kriti Sanon is clearly a Maddock favourite, as it has given her some of her best roles: From Mimi, Raabta, Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Kriti's Plus One: Sister Nupur Sanon.

Munjya star Sharvari.

Shraddha Kapoor, who is a part of the blockbuster Stree franchise.

Ananya Panday preferred an informal look for the party.

Diana Penty has been a part of Maddock's earliest films, Cocktail and Shiddat.

Bhumi Pednekar was seen in the offbeat hit, Bala.

Angira Dhar.

Tisca Chopra.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com