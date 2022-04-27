News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Where is Yami Gautam?

Where is Yami Gautam?

By Rediff Movies
April 27, 2022 13:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As the dreary heat of May approaches, where are the stars headed? Please click on the images to find out.

 

IMAGE: Yami Gautam at an award function in Kolkata.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Randeep Hooda shoots in Barnet, London.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Nia Sharma savours the beauty of Kashmir.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara are in gay Paree!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Samir Soni shoots in Gaya.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Samir Soni/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sunny Leone with jawans at an airport and tell us, 'A Salute to all officers and military personnel. I adore you and all your hard work! Thank you for giving your courage so we can be free!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

 

 

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar looks picture perfect on her summer vacation.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Who are Kareena-Saif cheering for?
Who are Kareena-Saif cheering for?
Pooja, Priyanka, Ananya's Style Goals
Pooja, Priyanka, Ananya's Style Goals
Why Prabhas' Film Shoots HALTED
Why Prabhas' Film Shoots HALTED
Chinese blood can't be shed in vain: China on Pak blast
Chinese blood can't be shed in vain: China on Pak blast
LIC to list on stock exchanges on May 17
LIC to list on stock exchanges on May 17
How below par Samson not doing himself any favours
How below par Samson not doing himself any favours
HC in contempt plea against Sena: 'Let them say'
HC in contempt plea against Sena: 'Let them say'

More like this

Are Tabu-Samantha Headed To Hyderabad?

Are Tabu-Samantha Headed To Hyderabad?

What Is Vaani Missing?

What Is Vaani Missing?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances