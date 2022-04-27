Where is Yami Gautam?

As the dreary heat of May approaches, where are the stars headed? Please click on the images to find out.
IMAGE: Yami Gautam at an award function in Kolkata.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram
IMAGE: Randeep Hooda shoots in Barnet, London.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram
IMAGE: Nia Sharma savours the beauty of Kashmir.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara are in gay Paree!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram
IMAGE: Samir Soni shoots in Gaya.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Samir Soni/Instagram
IMAGE: Sunny Leone with jawans at an airport and tell us, 'A Salute to all officers and military personnel. I adore you and all your hard work! Thank you for giving your courage so we can be free!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram
IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar looks picture perfect on her summer vacation.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram