Who are Kareena-Saif-Taimur cheering for?

By Rediff Movies
April 26, 2022 14:33 IST
IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu at the book launch. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

It's not just acting that Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are good at.

The couple are working on a series of children's books about a girl named Inni and a dog named Bobo.

Published by Puffin Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House, the first book in this series -- called Inni & Bobo Find Each Other -- was launched on April 25.

IMAGE: Soha and Kunal's daughter Inaaya arrives with a friend. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Inni is, of course, based on their four-and-a-half-year old daughter Inaaya, who is in love with animals.

 

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan, Soha's brother, and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan at the book launch. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Soha's brother Saif Ali Khan and her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor attended the book launch.

IMAGE: Taimur promotes the book too! Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

'And it's finally here!! Inni & Bobo Find Each Other is available to buy online and at a bookstore near you! It's our first children's book as co authors,' Soha writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

'All children wish for a loving companion, and for Inni, that companion will be her new little puppy, Bobo!' she adds.

'Inni & Bobo Find Each Other is a heartwarming story of friendship and family and a story we have poured all of our love into.'

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Producer Pragya Yadav Kapoor at the book launch with her elder son Isana.

 

