Who are Kareena-Saif-Taimur cheering for?

It's not just acting that Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are good at.
The couple are working on a series of children's books about a girl named Inni and a dog named Bobo.
Published by Puffin Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House, the first book in this series -- called Inni & Bobo Find Each Other -- was launched on April 25.
Inni is, of course, based on their four-and-a-half-year old daughter Inaaya, who is in love with animals.
Soha's brother Saif Ali Khan and her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor attended the book launch.
'And it's finally here!! Inni & Bobo Find Each Other is available to buy online and at a bookstore near you! It's our first children's book as co authors,' Soha writes.
'All children wish for a loving companion, and for Inni, that companion will be her new little puppy, Bobo!' she adds.
'Inni & Bobo Find Each Other is a heartwarming story of friendship and family and a story we have poured all of our love into.'
Producer Pragya Yadav Kapoor at the book launch with her elder son Isana.