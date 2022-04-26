News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Pooja, Priyanka, Ananya's Style Goals

Pooja, Priyanka, Ananya's Style Goals

By NAMRATA THAKKER
April 26, 2022 13:12 IST
If you're wondering how Bollywood is keeping it stylish this summer, we have got you covered.

Bolly celebs have been making style statements in soaring temperatures by rocking easy-breezy outfits, upping the glam quotient in short dresses and saris.

Namrata Thakker picks out some cool dressers.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra giving us all sorts of summer vibes in a neon green and white salwar suit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor looks radiant in a simple white kurta.

She says it's a summer essential and we absolutely agree!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Want to glam it up in summers?

Take a cue from Kriti Kharbanda and wear a fitted floral black midi dress.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Or opt for a strappy white midi dress with mesh detailing and you're sure to turn heads like Ananya Panday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha keeps it fun and flirty in a easy-breezy pink asymmetrical outfit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Heading to a formal occasion? Go the Karishma Tanna way and opt for a loose-fitted blazer jacket in a vibrant colour and pair it with denims.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Radhika Madan is summer ready in a simple but chic brown wrap dress.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Nora Fatehi's organza one-shoulder midi dress with ruffled edges is a perfect summer party attire.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Look your stylish best at a wedding by wearing something similar to Raashii Khanna's purple bandhni cape and sharara set.

It's bright, comfy and very desi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Slaying a sari look in summers is a daunting task, but Pooja Hegde looks effortlessly beautiful in a pastel green and white sari with mirror work.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
