Pooja, Priyanka, Ananya's Style Goals

If you're wondering how Bollywood is keeping it stylish this summer, we have got you covered.
Bolly celebs have been making style statements in soaring temperatures by rocking easy-breezy outfits, upping the glam quotient in short dresses and saris.
Namrata Thakker picks out some cool dressers.
Priyanka Chopra giving us all sorts of summer vibes in a neon green and white salwar suit.
Karisma Kapoor looks radiant in a simple white kurta.
She says it's a summer essential and we absolutely agree!
Want to glam it up in summers?
Take a cue from Kriti Kharbanda and wear a fitted floral black midi dress.
Or opt for a strappy white midi dress with mesh detailing and you're sure to turn heads like Ananya Panday.
Nushrratt Bharuccha keeps it fun and flirty in a easy-breezy pink asymmetrical outfit.
Heading to a formal occasion? Go the Karishma Tanna way and opt for a loose-fitted blazer jacket in a vibrant colour and pair it with denims.
Radhika Madan is summer ready in a simple but chic brown wrap dress.
Nora Fatehi's organza one-shoulder midi dress with ruffled edges is a perfect summer party attire.
Look your stylish best at a wedding by wearing something similar to Raashii Khanna's purple bandhni cape and sharara set.
It's bright, comfy and very desi.
Slaying a sari look in summers is a daunting task, but Pooja Hegde looks effortlessly beautiful in a pastel green and white sari with mirror work.