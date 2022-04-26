Why Prabhas' Film Shoots HALTED

Get your lowdown on what's going on in the world of movies with Subhash K Jha.

IMAGE: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam.

Telugu superstar Prabhas had a huge setback with Radhe Shyam.

The costly film has gone into deficit and rumours claim that money was spent on airbrushing the star's face and physique since Prabhas looked out of shape in some sequences.

Prabhas loves his food and this has apparently begun to show on camera.

Adding to his Radhe Shyam woes is the knee surgery which Prabhas underwent recently, due to which he cannot exercise.

Consequently, all shooting for Prabhas's forthcoming films have halted for now until he gets well and back into shape.

Pushpa 2 shoot halted

IMAGE: Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise.

After the record-breaking success of the sequel to KGF: Chapter 2, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise has stopped short in its tracks.

The news from Hyderabad is that Pushpa 2, which was being shot at breakneck speed for an early release, has been halted on Director Sukumar's request.

"Pushpa 2 was planned on a much bigger scale than the first part. When the first part succeeded beyond all expectations, the budget was increased and the action sequences were improved. But now, with KGF: Chapter 2 breaking all records, Sukumar wants to up the ante," says a source.

It is likely that leading man Allu Arjun will begin shooting for another film while Pushpa 2 undergoes scriptural and visual upscaling.

Shreyas replaced by Salman's bro-in-law

IMAGE: Salman Khan with Aayush Sharma. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aayush Sharma/Instagram

Now that Salman Khan has taken over Sajid Nadiadwala's production of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and the shooting has reportedly started on his farmhouse in Panvel, Navi Mumbai, Salman has re-shuffled the film's original cast.

The first casualty is the talented Shreyas Talpade, who was cast as Salman's brother in the film.

Sources say Shreyas has been replaced by Aayush Sharma, Salman's brother-in-law.

Salman has been pushing Aayush's film career for two years now.

After launching Aayush in Loveyatri, they reunited in Antim: The Final Truth, where 'cop' Salman hunted down 'sympthetic gangster' Aayush.

Neither effort to establish Aayush's career worked.

In Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Aayush will be cast as his superstar brother-in-law's brother.

Of course, this could be a blessing in disguise for Shreyas.