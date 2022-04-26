News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Are Tabu-Samantha Headed To Hyderabad?

Are Tabu-Samantha Headed To Hyderabad?

By Rediff Movies
April 26, 2022 15:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kartik Aaryan, Neha Dhupia, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet, Kiara Advani and Esha Gupta are the other film folk Pradeep Bandekar glimpsed on Monday.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: It's not everyday that we bump into Tabu -- at the airport or elsewhere.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Samantha's airport look.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Neha Dhupia doesn't mind slipping on a blazer amid rising temperatures.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Rakul Preet and Ajay Devgn are aggressively promoting Runway 34, which releases this Friday, April 29.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Singer Kumar Sanu joins Ajay and Rakul to promote the film.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan promotes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on DID L'il Masters season 5.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: His co-star Kiara Advani joins her fellow KA on the show.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Mouni Roy is a judge on the DID L'il Masters show with...
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sonali Bendre.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Jay Bhanushali hosts DID L'il Masters.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Yoga, Done RIGHT!
Yoga, Done RIGHT!
Coming Attractions: Kiara, Kareena, Disha
Coming Attractions: Kiara, Kareena, Disha
'Amitabh Bachchan is not intimidating'
'Amitabh Bachchan is not intimidating'
Mumbai CP shares video of Ranas after 'inhuman' claim
Mumbai CP shares video of Ranas after 'inhuman' claim
Prashant Kishor rejects offer to join Congress
Prashant Kishor rejects offer to join Congress
64,827 KP families left Kashmir in early 1990s: Govt
64,827 KP families left Kashmir in early 1990s: Govt
Rly must compensate if one falls off crowded train: HC
Rly must compensate if one falls off crowded train: HC

More like this

Asha on Lata: 'Didi always got her way'

Asha on Lata: 'Didi always got her way'

Alia, Ranveer Party With Karan, Bela

Alia, Ranveer Party With Karan, Bela

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances