Are Tabu-Samantha Headed To Hyderabad?

Kartik Aaryan, Neha Dhupia, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet, Kiara Advani and Esha Gupta are the other film folk Pradeep Bandekar glimpsed on Monday.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

IMAGE: It's not everyday that we bump into Tabu -- at the airport or elsewhere.

IMAGE: Samantha's airport look.

IMAGE: Neha Dhupia doesn't mind slipping on a blazer amid rising temperatures.

IMAGE: Rakul Preet and Ajay Devgn are aggressively promoting Runway 34, which releases this Friday, April 29.

IMAGE: Singer Kumar Sanu joins Ajay and Rakul to promote the film.

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan promotes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on DID L'il Masters season 5.

IMAGE: His co-star Kiara Advani joins her fellow KA on the show.

IMAGE: Mouni Roy is a judge on the DID L'il Masters show with...

IMAGE: Sonali Bendre.

IMAGE: Jay Bhanushali hosts DID L'il Masters.

