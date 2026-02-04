HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Movies » Where Is Sanya Coming From?

Where Is Sanya Coming From?

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 04, 2026 16:57 IST

Photographer Viral Bhayani spotted these film folk in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Sara Arjun at the airport... Manisha at Salman's office... Mrunal promotes a film...

Sanya Malhotra arriveS in Mumbai after watching the WPL Eliminator game between the Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals in Vadodara.

 

Dhrurandar actor Sara Arjun was also at the airport.

 

Avneet Kaur, who was in Jaipur, arrives back in the Bay.

 

Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi promote their forthcoming film, an emotional love story, Do Deewane Seher Mein.

Mrunal plays a pragmatic young woman while Siddhant is a romantic.

The two meet each other under an arranged marriage setup, but sparks don't fly instantly.

 

Manisha Koirala, who last acted with Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first film Khamoshi: The Musical, spotted outside Bhai's office in Bandra, north west Mumbai.

 

Jacqueline Fernandez gets her hair done at a salon in Bandra. She will be seen in the forthcoming film, Welcome to the Jungle.

 

Prateik Smita Patil and wife Priya Banerjee seen outside a cafe in the city.

 

The ever charming Tiger Shroff says hello to the paps as he gets into his car.

 

What's Nupur Sanon doing at the airport? Returning from a trip to MP after seeing the in-laws?

 

A vision in white Kainaat Arora steps out of the airport.

Photographs: Viral Bhayani, curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
