February's OTT Line-Up: Kohrra, Priyanka Chopra's The Bluff...

There's a lot of OTT entertainment in store this February. Joginder Tuteja lists the interesting line-up of movies and series coming up.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Where to watch: Amazon Prime (on Rent)

Release date: February 5

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri released in the month of Dhurandhar, and could not keep up at the box office.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday have a loyal fanbase, and this romcom may fare better on OTT.

The film arrives on rent this weekend, but will be available for all Prime Video subscribers from February 19.

The Lincoln Lawyer S4

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: February 5

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns as the lawyer in this iconic series, which has been adding to its fans worldwide, as it moves into its fourth season.

Instead of turning into a heavy duty drama, it's the humane angle which has worked in this series.

The Raja Saab

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release date: February 6

The Raja Saab was a huge disaster theatrically and starts its OTT journey this month.

Prabhas, his leading ladies Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Nidhhi Agerwal, as well as Sanjay Dutt's antagonist role could not save the film, which suffered from dated CGI and lazy execution.

Shabad - Reet Aur Rivaaz

Where to watch: Z5

Release date: February 6

Mihir Ahuja, who has been seen in The Archies, Sarzameen, Super 30 and more, plays an aspiring football player in Shabad: Reet Aur Rivaaz.

But his father (played by Suvinder Vicky, that brilliant inspector in Kohraa) wants him to take forward the family's legacy and become a Ragi singer instead.

Parasakthi

Where to watch: Z5

Release date: February 7

Director Sudha Kongara's political drama Parasakthi was a middling affair and did not impress critics nor the box office.

Based on the anti-Hindi agitation that took place in Tamil Nadu in the 1960s, the film stars Sivakarthikeyan.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Where to watch: Z5

Release date: February 11

Chiranjeevi's big hit Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu arrives on OTT.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi and co-starring Nayanthara, this is a full-on masala movie.

Kohrra - S2

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: February 11

Kohrra made a great impression when the police procedural arrived on OTT in 2023.

Barun Sobti returns to Season 2 for a brand new case, and this time, he has Mona Singh for company.

The Conjuring: Last Rites

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release date: February 13

The hit horror franchise is back with its latest instalment on OTT. The reviews for the latest one, Last Rites, were mixed but the box office collections told a different story, as loyal fans thronged theatres.

Expect the same on the small screen too.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release date: February 13

Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 was a fun comedy, and deserves its place in the sun.

Since it released right after Dhurandhar, its commercial aspects weren't as good.

Kapil already has a loyal audience on OTT, and it might get bigger for his comedy sequel.

The Night Agent Season 3

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: February 19

Peter Sutherland travels to Istanbul and gets drawn into a dangerous international conspiracy.

Hunted by powerful enemies, he must survive and stop a plot that threatens global security.

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Release date: February 20

Five years after her husband Owen disappeared, Hannah and her daughter Bailey try to rebuild their lives. But fresh clues about Owen's disappearance emerge and pulls them into hidden secrets. The thriller series stars Jennifer Garner, Angourie Rice and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

The Bluff

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: February 25

Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays a former pirate who is forced back into her violent past. The Bluff packs in a lot of drama and action.

Bridgerton Season 4: Part 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 26 February

Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek's romance continues in Part 2 of the fourth season of Bridgerton. They continue to struggle against class barriers in their Cinderella-style romance before they get their happy ending.

Kennedy

Where to watch: Z5

Release date: February

Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller, starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat, will finally see the light of the day as it gets set for its OTT premiere.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff