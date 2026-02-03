Like Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Teaser? VOTE!

The Dhurandhar 2 teaser shows shootouts and and explosions, which just means that there's no let up in the violence that Dhurandhar had been criticised for, observes Deepa Gahlot.

Key Points The Dhurandhar 2 teaser is out.

Ranveer Singh returns as Punjabi criminal Jaskirat Singh Ragi as well as the Hamza we're familiar with.

Dhurandhar 2 will release on March 19.

Dhurandhar, To Be Continued

The end of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar had promised a 'to be continued.'

Hamza (Ranveer Singh) had infiltrated a criminal network in Pakistan and entered the inner circle of Rehman Dacait (Akshaye Khanna). In spite of his high-risk communication, he is not able to prevent the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai.

This starts him off on a revenge spree, starting with the devious killing of Rehman, and the taking over of his gang. He strikes out Rehman's name from a checklist he has in his diary.

The corrupt cop (Sanjay Dutt) and ISI chief (Arjun Rampal) would be next.

It was hinted in the first film that his intelligence bureau handler Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan), had recruited Punjabi criminal Jaskirat Singh Ragi and trained him to become a Balochi named Hamza.

Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh returns

The Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge teaser has quick cuts from the young short-haired Jaskirat in a striped sweat shirt to the fierce black Pathani-clad Hamza.

At the end of the teaser, Hamza looks at the camera and wickedly declares, 'Yeh naya Hindustan hai, yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur maarega bhi.' Not difficult to guess who he is quoting.

In the first film, Sanyal, frustrated by government inaction to crucial intel, had said that one day a government will come that will act. It obviously means the current government.

The teaser shows shootouts and and explosions, which just means that there's no let up in the violence that Dhurandhar had been criticised for. At least this time, audiences will be prepared.

Dhurandhar 2 release date

So when will the crazy action unfold?

Mark the date: March 19, 2026.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff