Home  » Movies » Must Watch: The Gulshan Devaiah Nobody Knew

Must Watch: The Gulshan Devaiah Nobody Knew

By SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF
1 Minute Read
February 03, 2026 10:22 IST

'I wish I had done Andhadhun. I wish I had done Varun Dhawan's role in Badlapur. I wish Rajkummar Rao ki aadhi career meri hoti.'

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff, Satish Bodas/Rediff

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Gulshan Devaiah speaks honestly about the bold choices that changed his life in a candid chat with Syed Firdaus Ashraf on The Rediff Podcast.

He reveals how he walked away from a secure and well-paid career as a fashion designer to chase his dream of acting, fully aware that the road ahead in Mumbai would be uncertain and often unforgiving.

What followed was not instant success, but years of struggle that tested his patience and belief in himself.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Gulshan also opens up about his personal life, sharing the story of his marriage to Greek artist Kallirroi Tziafeta, their divorce, and how life later brought them back together.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF / Rediff.com
