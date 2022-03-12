News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Where Is Abhay Headed?

By Rediff Movies
March 12, 2022 13:30 IST
Ranveer goes casual... Kunal announces Abhay 3... What's Gurmeet doing in Nepal?

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: '1- Would YOU join me for a drive?' asks Abhay Deo.
'2- Fist bump if you will!'
'3- We can pose for some selfies.'
'4- I'd look you in the eyes.'
'5 - I'm not kidding (ok maybe just a little bit).'
'Another day, another loooong drive.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Deol/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh goes casual.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kunal Kemmu announces another season of Abhay.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: What's Gurmeet Choudhary doing in Nepal? Shooting for a song called Kuch Baatein.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gurmeet Choudhary/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Say Hi to Ravi Dubey's pal Moyo.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi Dubey/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Doesn't Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor look jhakaas? Maybe not 100% like the original jhakaas man!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Once you have accepted your flaws, no one can use it against you!'
Rohit Roy's Saturday gyaan.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Roy/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
