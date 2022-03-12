Where Is Abhay Headed?

IMAGE: '1- Would YOU join me for a drive?' asks Abhay Deo.

'2- Fist bump if you will!'

'3- We can pose for some selfies.'

'4- I'd look you in the eyes.'

'5 - I'm not kidding (ok maybe just a little bit).'

'Another day, another loooong drive.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Deol/Instagram