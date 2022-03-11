News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Nushrratt is summer ready

Nushrratt is summer ready

By Rediff Movies
March 11, 2022 16:20 IST
Jennifer hits 12 million... What makes Sanya happy? ... Is Mouni's new bag a gift?

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: With temperatures rising in Mumbai, Nushrratt Bharuccha cools herself.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

 

IMAGE: What's making Sanya Malhotra smile?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Up close with Kriti Kharbanda.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Is Mouni Roy's bag a gift from hubby Suraj?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shruti Haasan's affinity for black extends, it seems, even to pix.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pranutan celebrates her 29th birthday.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranutan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Be as free as my messy hair.' says Daisy Shah.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shamita Shetty wears summer appropriate attire.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Surbhi Jyoti opts for a trench coat that Bogart would approve of.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Jennifer Winget is grateful for 12 million followers.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
