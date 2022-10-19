'No heroine, no chiffon saris, no songs'

What makes Amitabh Bachchan 'one of a kind'?
Sooraj Barjatya -- one of Bollywood's most successful film-makers -- tries to explain.
"You will know that only after you work with him. Even today, he will memorise a two-page dialogue, and keep practicing dance movements even if his shoulders are hurting. Also, he never has a 'chalega' attitude," he says.
The Hum... Aapke Hain Koun! director returns to helm a film, Uunchai, after his 2015 hit Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.
Uunchai stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra, besides the Big B himself.
While Bachchan did not attend the launch, Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com brings us interesting moments from the event.
"There is no heroine, there are no chiffon saris, there are no songs," Sooraj says of his new film.
Then he adds, "This is a romance of another kind."
"I am petrified of flying," Anupam Kher reveals.
He shares many moments from the shoot, including the time when his face turned blue after a bath!
How would Sooraj react when he got a perfect shot?
Boman Irani, Anupam, Sarika and Neena Gupta give us a visual in this video!
What does Sooraj Barjatya -- the director of films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum... Aapke Hai Koun!, and Hum Saath Saath Hai -- keep in mind when he makes a film?
He shares here.
Who are Sarika's, Anupam's, Boman's and Neena's best friends? So many interesting names here.