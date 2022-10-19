News
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'No heroine, no chiffon saris, no songs'

'No heroine, no chiffon saris, no songs'

By AFSAR DAYATAR
October 19, 2022 15:22 IST
IMAGE: Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Sooraj Barjatya and Boman Irani. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

What makes Amitabh Bachchan 'one of a kind'?

Sooraj Barjatya -- one of Bollywood's most successful film-makers -- tries to explain.

"You will know that only after you work with him. Even today, he will memorise a two-page dialogue, and keep practicing dance movements even if his shoulders are hurting. Also, he never has a 'chalega' attitude," he says.

The Hum... Aapke Hain Koun! director returns to helm a film, Uunchai, after his 2015 hit Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.

Uunchai stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra, besides the Big B himself.

While Bachchan did not attend the launch, Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com brings us interesting moments from the event.

 

IMAGE: Anupam Kher, Sooraj Barjatya and Boman Irani. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

"There is no heroine, there are no chiffon saris, there are no songs," Sooraj says of his new film.

Then he adds, "This is a romance of another kind."

 

"I am petrified of flying," Anupam Kher reveals.

He shares many moments from the shoot, including the time when his face turned blue after a bath!

 

How would Sooraj react when he got a perfect shot?

Boman Irani, Anupam, Sarika and Neena Gupta give us a visual in this video!

 

What does Sooraj Barjatya -- the director of films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum... Aapke Hai Koun!, and Hum Saath Saath Hai -- keep in mind when he makes a film?

He shares here.

 

Who are Sarika's, Anupam's, Boman's and Neena's best friends? So many interesting names here.

 

AFSAR DAYATAR
