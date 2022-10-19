'Humans, visit at your own risk,' warns Kriti Sanon

Kajol's pleased with herself... Shanaya's having fun in Dubai... Sophie is festive-ready...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon introduces us to Dr Anika, who is a bhediya ka doctor.

'Humans, please visit at your own risk,' she warns, as she unveils her look from her new film.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

The Bhediya in question is, of course, Varun Dhawan.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film will release on November 25.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty matches her purse with her watch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

'Selfie time ... Styled by ME Thought by ME Posted by ME,' says Kajol.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone returns to the sets of MTV Splitsvilla X4 in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor enjoys the night life in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

'Let Diwali nights begin,' says Sophie Choudry.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta promotes the upcoming third season of the Web series, Four More Shots Please.

She writes: 'Loved what @sitalmakeup did with the face! Keeping it bare with a fun eye! @paloshell added to the ease. I wore my Greek Dress and fishy necklace!

'And the light through the most parts of the interviews was insane!

'Had no photographer. But by the time I took these light was gone. It had only been 7 hours of talking!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Warina Hussain/Instagram

Warina Hussain is festive-ready.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

That's Pranitha Subhash 'when mama is off duty'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

Laxmi Raai enjoys a 'Memorable DATE ! I mean day ,date & place.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi picks a floral setting to take a pic.