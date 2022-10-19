'Humans, visit at your own risk,' warns Kriti Sanon

Kajol's pleased with herself... Shanaya's having fun in Dubai... Sophie is festive-ready...
Kriti Sanon introduces us to Dr Anika, who is a bhediya ka doctor.
'Humans, please visit at your own risk,' she warns, as she unveils her look from her new film.
The Bhediya in question is, of course, Varun Dhawan.
Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film will release on November 25.
Shilpa Shetty matches her purse with her watch.
'Selfie time ... Styled by ME Thought by ME Posted by ME,' says Kajol.
Sunny Leone returns to the sets of MTV Splitsvilla X4 in Goa.
Shanaya Kapoor enjoys the night life in Dubai.
'Let Diwali nights begin,' says Sophie Choudry.
Sayani Gupta promotes the upcoming third season of the Web series, Four More Shots Please.
She writes: 'Loved what @sitalmakeup did with the face! Keeping it bare with a fun eye! @paloshell added to the ease. I wore my Greek Dress and fishy necklace!
'And the light through the most parts of the interviews was insane!
'Had no photographer. But by the time I took these light was gone. It had only been 7 hours of talking!'
Warina Hussain is festive-ready.
That's Pranitha Subhash 'when mama is off duty'.
Laxmi Raai enjoys a 'Memorable DATE ! I mean day ,date & place.'
Divyanka Tripathi picks a floral setting to take a pic.