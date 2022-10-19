Why Is Alia Grateful Every Single Day?

Akshay promotes Ram Setu... Sanya celebrates Badhaai Ho... Vicky wraps up Sam Bahadur...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt completes 10 years in the film industry today -- yes, Student Of The Year released on October 19, 2012! -- and she writes, '10 years today ... and I am so so grateful .. EVERY SINGLE DAY!!! .. I promise to be better - dream deeper - work harder !!!!! thank you for the magic love love and only love.'

Alia has starred in the year's biggest blockbuster so far, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. She's also starred in the much-appreciated Gangubai Kathiawadi besides making an impact with RRR and Darlings.

Her SOTY co-stars, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, are doing well too.

Varun used the big day to release his look from his new film Bhediya, while Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in the big Diwali release, Thank You, alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Singh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

The other big Diwali release is Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu.

He introduces Nushrratt Bharuccha's character, who plays his wife in the film: 'Dr Aryan Kulshreshtha is nothing without his better half Prof. Gayatri. His biggest critic. His biggest supporter!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra shares a picture with Ayushmann Khurrana and writes, 'Badhaai ho 4 saal hogaye to a film super close to my heart. I’m grateful to be a part of a film this brilliant and to have met these amazing people.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tillotama Shome/Instagram

Tillotama Shome shares a picture with Kalki Koechlin and writes, 'Are we in the photo? Huh? Not wearing my glasses na. Aah yeah. We are in.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal takes us to the sets of Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, and writes, 'After more than 2 months of relentless work across 5 cities... it's a SCHEDULE WRAPPP for the बहादुरs!!! Few more cities and a few more months to go. See you soon Team, to continue our journey of making #SAMबहादुर!!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

Bobby Deol wishes his older brother Sunny Deol on his birthday: 'I Love You Bhaiya #happybirthday.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Farah Khan meets up with her BFF Sania Mirza in Dubai and writes, 'We r just happy to meet.. the city is incidental.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Neil Nitin Mukesh shares a loved-up picture with wife Rukmini. 'The colour in my life,' he writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

Shabana Azmi is 'Off to Budapest for the shooting of HALO Season 2. Looking forward to meeting my colleagues.'