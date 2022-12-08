News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » When Taapsee Thrilled Her Filmi Friends!

When Taapsee Thrilled Her Filmi Friends!

By Rediff Movies
December 08, 2022 13:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Taapsee Pannu hosted a special screening for her debut production, Blurr, in which she stars as well. It will start streaming on ZEE5 from December 9.

Directed by Ajay Bahl, Blurr is an official remake of the Spanish film, Julia's Eyes.

 

Blurr is a psychological thriller that has a special place in Taapsee Pannu's heart.

 

Gulshan Devaiah co-stars with Taapsee in the film.

 

Call My Agent: Bollywood actor Ayush Mehra arrives.

 

Meiyang Chang.

 

Vishal Rana, who has co-produced BlurrDrashti Dhami, Gulshan and Goldie Behl get together.

 

Padmini Kolhapure with son Priyank Sharma (left), Sudesh Bhosale, his wife Hema (right) and their son Siddhant.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
The 10 Most Popular Stars of 2022
The 10 Most Popular Stars of 2022
Have You Seen These Top Cops?
Have You Seen These Top Cops?
'I cried an ocean of tears when I...'
'I cried an ocean of tears when I...'
MP cops arrest author under dialysis in Pune hospital
MP cops arrest author under dialysis in Pune hospital
A month after bridge collapse, BJP set to win Morbi
A month after bridge collapse, BJP set to win Morbi
The Role Dharmendra Regrets Losing
The Role Dharmendra Regrets Losing
'I cried an ocean of tears when I...'
'I cried an ocean of tears when I...'

More like this

Aryan Khan To Make Bollywood Debut

Aryan Khan To Make Bollywood Debut

What Are Sara and Aditya Doing With Anurag?

What Are Sara and Aditya Doing With Anurag?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances