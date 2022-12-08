When Taapsee Thrilled Her Filmi Friends!

Taapsee Pannu hosted a special screening for her debut production, Blurr, in which she stars as well. It will start streaming on ZEE5 from December 9.

Directed by Ajay Bahl, Blurr is an official remake of the Spanish film, Julia's Eyes.

Blurr is a psychological thriller that has a special place in Taapsee Pannu's heart.

Gulshan Devaiah co-stars with Taapsee in the film.

Call My Agent: Bollywood actor Ayush Mehra arrives.

Meiyang Chang.

Vishal Rana, who has co-produced Blurr, Drashti Dhami, Gulshan and Goldie Behl get together.

Padmini Kolhapure with son Priyank Sharma (left), Sudesh Bhosale, his wife Hema (right) and their son Siddhant.