When Rani Made The Sad Revelation

Bollywood folk graced the stage at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, received awards, promoted their films and laughed loud at IFFM. Then, they got all touristy and explored the Australian city, enjoying its sights and sounds.

A round-up of what happened so far.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Film Festival of Melbourne/Instagram

Rani Mukerji won the award for Best Performance (Female) for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

In conversation with Rajeev Masand, Rani revealed for the first time how she had a miscarriage when shooting the film.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Film Festival of Melbourne/Instagram

The crowd asked Kartik Aaryan to deliver his monologue from Pyaar Ka Punchnama and he obliged.

In case you missed it, here it is, exclusive to Rediff.com.

Kartik won the award for Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema on his first visit to Australia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar was honoured for 25 years in the film industry.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Film Festival of Melbourne/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur won the Diversity in Cinema award while her film Sita Ramam was presented the Best Film award.

Dahaad won Vijay Varma the Best Performance (Male) Series award.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

'Life truly comes a full circle,' says Mrunal. 'My journey in films started in Melbourne and I'm back here again, from opening the festival to now getting this recognition and award.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Film Festival of Melbourne/Instagram

Directors Anjali Menon, Vikramaditya Motwane, Prithvi Konanur at a media interaction.

Anjali's Wonder Women will be screened on August 14.

Vikramaditya's Jubilee won the Best Series award.

Prithvi won the Best Director award for his Kannada film, Hadinelentu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Film Festival of Melbourne/Instagram

Director Jasmeet K Reen's Darlings won the Equality In Cinema award, as it shone light on domestic violence.

Director Kanu Behl's Agra won the Best Indie Film award. It's been making all the right noises after it got a standing ovation at Cannes.

IMAGE: Victoria Tourism Minister Steve Dimopoulos, Abhishek Bachchan, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher. Angad Bedi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Film Festival of Melbourne/Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher's sports drama Ghoomer was given a a standing ovation during its premiere at the festival.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Film Festival of Melbourne/Instagram

Rajshri Deshpande, left, won the Best Performance (Female) Series award for her heart-breaking role in Trial By Fire.

Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, starring Sunny Leone, will be showcased on the closing night on August 20.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Film Festival of Melbourne/Instagram

Kanu Behl with Mohit Agarwal, who played the lead in Agra. Mohit won the Best Performance award for his performance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Film Festival of Melbourne/Instagram

Shabana Azmi lights the diya at the opening night along with Film Victoria CEO Caroline Pitcher and Steve Dimopoulos.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Film Festival of Melbourne/Instagram

Malaika Arora at the IFFM Dance Competition.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Film Festival of Melbourne/Instagram

Malaika was a judge along with Aparshakti Khurana.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

Shabana, Karan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Rani head out for the night.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

Team Ghoomer explore Melbourne.