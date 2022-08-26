When Mrunal Is In Chicago...

John’s Pathaan look... Athiya's selfie... Daisy's birthday...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan pays tribute to filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak, who passed into the ages on August 25.

'May u rest in peace my dear Sawaan ji. Have always loved n respected u,' the actor wrote.

The duo had collaborated in films like Sanam Bewafa (1991) and Saawan... The Love Season (2006).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan unveils John Abraham's look from Pathaan.

‘Locked & loaded. Meet John Abraham in Pathaan. Celebrate Pathaan with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.’

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty clicks the mandatory mirror selfie before getting ready for a shoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur goes the floral way for a meet-and-greet with her fans in Chicago.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

‘Sitting on a chair is the new SMOKING,’ warns Adah Sharma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah gives a peek into her birthday celebrations.

‘Grateful. Thank you everyone for showering me with so much love and good wishes. I am Truly blessed in every way. My dear n near 1s, my family, my amazing friends and my awesome insta fam.. sending loads of love and positivity your way.’

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan shares a picture from her vacay and asks, ‘Soaking in some mountain sun and blessings…Can you guess where this picture is from?’

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhi Dogra/Instagram

Riddhi Dogra shares a fun BTS picture from the promotions of her Web series, Asur 2.

She says, ‘You CAN sit with me! Inclusivity is not a thing to show. It’s a thing to feel. And I may be in the business of make believe and pretend. But if you’re real with me, I’ll keep it real till the end.’

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

Anupam Kher wishes his wife Kirron Kher happy anniversary with a beautiful throwback picture and writes, ‘Happy anniversary dearest Kirron. Dug out this pic of our wedding 37years ago from the Treasure Trunk of my father during my recent visit to Shimla! May God give you all the happiness, long and healthy life.’

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Wahi/Instagram

That’s how Karan Wahi, Krystle D’Souza and Rithvik Dhanjani shoot seriously for a project.