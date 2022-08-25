Why Nushrratt Is So Thrilled!

Farhan's work-life balance... What Pooja's missing... Kalki goes swimming...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha gets the Standout Performer of the Year award and she can't keep calm!

The Janhit Mein Jaari actor was honoured at the Economic Times Inspiring Indians 2022 awards.

Her heart, she says, 'is full of gratitude'.

She adds, 'Such rewards fuel my passion to keep striving for more.. thank u all for the love and support.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Varma/Instagram

Vijay Varma was honoured at the event too.

The Darlings actor shares his 'moment to celebrate'.

He writes, 'Thank u @the_economic_times for this recognition. #ET inspiring Indian award for my work in Darlings. This goes to the awesome cast n crew of the film. Shukriya.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde shares a beautiful black-white picture from her recent Maldives vacay.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

‘Living a balanced life,’ says Farhan Akhtar, who is holidaying in Australia with wife Shibani Dandekar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor tries to 'un-discover' Mumbai in the rains.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is recovering from a leg injury, believes, ‘Good, bad, ugly... everything happens for the Best.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

After completing his #UnityRun, Milind Soman meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and thanks him for encouraging people to take up yoga and ayurveda across the country.

Soman started his #UnityRun from Jhansi and ended it in Delhi, running an average of 53 km a day for eight days.

Milind returns to films with Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, where he will play Sam Manekshaw.

Soman describes Manekshaw as the 'man who, with his wit and gallantry, led India to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Kham/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan embraces flower power like a pro in a blue blazer set.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Kalki Koechlin takes a dip in the pool to drive away the mid-week blues.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tiwari/Instagram

Television actress Shweta Tiwari introduces us to her furry buddy, Marshmallow.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Joshi/Instagram

Up close with Surbhi Jyoti.

She tells us, ‘Love yourself as much as you want someone else to.’