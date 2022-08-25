Ananya's WOW Liger Looks!

34 days.

20 flights.

17 cities.

That's what Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda's Liger promotions have been like.

And Ananya has got her fashion game on point *every single time*!

From rocking body-con dresses to giving us boss lady vibes and slaying the desi look, Namrata Thakker lists her stunning sartorial choices for Liger promotions.

At the trailer launch of Liger, Ananya arrived wearing a black cut-out dress with a thigh-high slit in the front.

She definitely upped the glamour quotient at the event and made a bold style statement.

Next, we saw the young actress kick off Liger promotions in a chic red-and-white gingham co-ord-set from the clothing label Body Episodes.

Here's our little Miss Sunshine looking gorgeous in a mini body-con dress from Club L London.

Minimal dewy make-up, yellow dangling earrings and matching strappy heels compliment her look perfectly.

During the Ahmedabad leg of promotions, Ananya gave us major playful vibes in an orange knitted bodysuit teamed with a pair of white denims.

Fun and flirty look done right!

That's Ananya in a lime green co-ord set from Elleme that costs about Rs 57,000.

Ms Panday looks ethereal as she goes desi in a beige lehenga-choli set designed by Anita Dongre.

For promotions in Hyderabad, Ananya went for a Manish Malhotra ensemble and nailed the Indo-fusion look in a Royal Indigo Chikankari outfit with a cape.

Twinning with her co-star in black!

Smoking HAWT!

That's what we can say about Ananya as she shows off her slender frame in a body-hugging blue dress from the British clothing brand Galvan London.

Ananya's pantsuit look is all about power dressing with a hint of elegance.

Who would have thought that denim-on-denim could look so sexy?

Lastly, we have the 23 year old donning a pink fuchsia anarkali set and looking all pretty as she twirls outside Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram