When Kajal Felt Like A Queen

Kajal A Kitchlu turned 39 on June 19, and she shares a grateful post with son Neil: 'My dear family, friends and amazing fans (extended family!), Thank you so much for all your wishes and the overwhelming love pouring in. My heart (and belly) is so full, I can hardly call it my own.
'I had a fabulous birthday! missed my dearest, that were not with me and thought about all those who have touched my life in the most indelible way! @kitchlug and @neil_kitchlu made me feel like a queen (as usual) celebrating all our milestones on this trip with my thickest, is truly the best feeling!'
Sidharth Malhotra is 'exploring Teri Galliyan'.
Soha Ali Khan celebrates National Reading Day by sharing a picture with mum Sharmila Tagore and writing, 'Whether you are reading alone, reading together, reading to or being read to ... books make you a better person. So do the world a favour today, on national reading day, read a book!! #nationalreadingday.'
Kunal Kemmu listens as daughter Inaaya reads.
'Everyday is a reading day,' says Shefali Shah, sharing a picture from Pesaro, Italy.
Smriti Irani shares, 'Some say -- if you walk a mile in my shoes, you will end up at the bookstore. Read , for it fuels the mind and feeds the soul.'
Salman Khan starts shooting for Sikandar, directed by A R Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.
He writes, 'Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025'.
Nia Sharma shares a picture from the sets of Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment and writes, 'It was 'My Day'.. I wore my fav pink... put on my fav glitter shadow .. ate my fav lychees (half kg) also I won two stars On laughter chefs @colorstv (sat-sun 9:30pm)'
Asha Negi promotes her new series Industry, and writes, 'Every role I play is a piece of my heart. And yes, I am back with another one Industry streaming now on @amazonminitv.'