Rediff.com  » Movies » When Kajal Felt Like A Queen

When Kajal Felt Like A Queen

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 20, 2024 16:25 IST
Sidharth explores Teri Galliyan...Soha reads...Salman starts shooting...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Kajal A Kitchlu turned 39 on June 19, and she shares a grateful post with son Neil: 'My dear family, friends and amazing fans (extended family!), Thank you so much for all your wishes and the overwhelming love pouring in. My heart (and belly) is so full, I can hardly call it my own.

'I had a fabulous birthday! missed my dearest, that were not with me and thought about all those who have touched my life in the most indelible way! @kitchlug and @neil_kitchlu made me feel like a queen (as usual) celebrating all our milestones on this trip with my thickest, is truly the best feeling!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra is 'exploring Teri Galliyan'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan celebrates National Reading Day by sharing a picture with mum Sharmila Tagore and writing, 'Whether you are reading alone, reading together, reading to or being read to ... books make you a better person. So do the world a favour today, on national reading day, read a book!! #nationalreadingday.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Kunal Kemmu listens as daughter Inaaya reads.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Shah/Instagram

'Everyday is a reading day,' says Shefali Shah, sharing a picture from Pesaro, Italy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Smriti Irani/Instagram

Smriti Irani shares, 'Some say -- if you walk a mile in my shoes, you will end up at the bookstore. Read , for it fuels the mind and feeds the soul.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan starts shooting for Sikandar, directed by A R Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

He writes, 'Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma shares a picture from the sets of Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment and writes, 'It was 'My Day'.. I wore my fav pink... put on my fav glitter shadow .. ate my fav lychees (half kg) also I won two stars On laughter chefs @colorstv (sat-sun 9:30pm)'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Negi/Instagram

Asha Negi promotes her new series Industry, and writes, 'Every role I play is a piece of my heart. And yes, I am back with another one Industry streaming now on @amazonminitv.'

REDIFF MOVIES
What Kapil Thought Of Chandu Champion

What Kapil Thought Of Chandu Champion

Did Shraddha Confirm Her Relationship?

Did Shraddha Confirm Her Relationship?

