Rediff.com  » Movies » Did Shraddha Confirm Her Relationship?

Did Shraddha Confirm Her Relationship?

Source: ANI
June 19, 2024 10:54 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor has taken to Instagram to make her relationship with Rahul Mody official.

The actor shared a selfie with Mody on her Story, and captioned it: 'Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar.'

She played the Neend Churayee Meri song from Ishq as the background song.

 

Rumours of the duo's romance first surfaced when Kapoor and Mody were spotted together on multiple occasions this year.

Later, she was seen sporting a necklace with the initial 'R' in a selfie post on Instagram.

The romance reportedly blossomed when Mody was working as a writer on her film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, also featuring Ranbir Kapoor. Mody has also written films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Source: ANI
